Bin 35 Bistro reopens after shutdown; Nothing Bundt Cakes marks 25 years with cake giveaway

Bin 35 Bistro, located within the Center 1 shopping complex at 3509 S. Peoria Ave., reopened Thursday, Aug. 25, after a two-week closure due to a roof leak.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, owner Timothy Tow wrote, “Whew! It’s been a long and painful 13 days! Every day Annie & I were faced with the possibility that we would not return. Even after we reopen, the economic loss to our loyal team and Bin 35 Bistro was heavy, and the setback should be understood and will be difficult for some time.

“Mind you,” the post continued, “this event had nothing to do with our team and/or Bin 35 Bistro, but we got the brunt end of it as they say.”

Tow wrote that, as he and wife Annie are not owners of the building, the damage did not qualify for insurance or income protection.

“The teams hired to remediate and restore our ‘home away from home’ have been outstanding and professional,” Tow wrote. “We will confidently recommend them in the future. Thank you to Aberson Development for getting us back up and running once the issue was identified as serious.

“Moving on,” Tow continued, “we look forward to catching up with our loyal friends and fans, and the possibility of making new friends that might want to join our extended family.”

Timothy and Annie Tow opened Bin 35 Bistro in 2016; it is the couple’s first restaurant, although the couple has spent many years in the restaurant business, working at such places as The Brook, Pei Wei, Applebee’s and Zio’s.

The restaurant’s menu features classic dishes that have been given a distinctly elevated twist. Among its most popular offerings are the fried chicken, braised short ribs, pan-seared sea bass, sherry dill tomato bisque, and deviled eggs topped with pieces of fried chicken or fried oysters.

The Tulsa World in its original review gave Bin 35 Bistro 4½ stars for its food and service, and 4 stars for atmosphere.

Reservations are now being accepted. To reserve a table: 918-935-3420, bin35bistro.com.

Nothing Bundt Cakes hits 25

The national bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes, which has two area locations, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a cake giveaway.

On Sept. 1, every Nothing Bundt Cakes in North America will give a free Confetti Bundtlet to the first 250 guests that day.

In addition, the chain will conduct an online contest with the top prize being a $25,000 birthday party overseen by a celebrity party-planning company. Additionally, 25 runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

Fans can enter the contest by submitting a photo from their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to them. To enter, and for complete contest rules: nothingbundtcakes. com.

The Tulsa area locations for Nothing Bundt Cakes are 7890 E. 106th Place South, and 1228 E. Hillside Drive in Broken Arrow.

Bonefish Grill offers meal bundles

The national chain Bonefish Grill, whose lone Tulsa-area location is at 4651 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow, just east of the intersection of 71st Street and Garnett Road, is offering special takeaway “Family Meal Bundles” to help alleviate the stress of getting the family into “back to school” mode.

Each meal bundle is designed to feed up to five people, and features some of the chain restaurant’s most popular entrees. Eight bundles are available, ranging in price from $42.90 to $61.90.

Among the choices are Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos with warm flour tortillas, shredded romaine, tomatoes, and lime sour cream ($47.90); Grilled Chicken, with choice of sauce and side ($42.90); Creamy Cajun Pasta with Shrimp, ($47.90) and Mahi Mahi and Shrimp with choice of sauce and side ($61.90). All bundles come with salad, cookies and fresh bread.

For more information: bonefishgrill.com/family-bundles

Freddy’s gets patriotic with new burgerFreddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, which has five locations in the Tulsa area, is launching a new RedHot & Bleu Steakburger that will be available from Aug. 31 through Nov. 1, or while supplies last. In addition, the chain is resurrecting its Pumpkin Pie Concrete, which shall also be available for a limited time.

The Red Hot & Bleu Steakburger has thin patties topped with American cheese, a blend of mayonnaise and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and crumbled bleu cheese.

Freddy’s Pumpkin Pie Concrete is made with vanilla frozen custard blended with a slice of rich pumpkin pie, crust included, then topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon.

Freddy’s locations are at 8112 S. Olympia Ave., south of the Tulsa Hills Shopping Center. Other locations are 10305 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby; 1151 E. Hillside Drive, Broken Arrow; 19341 Haynes Road, Catoosa; and 9053 N. 121st East Ave., Owasso. freddys. com.

