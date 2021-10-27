Billy Sims Burger keeps menu simple, focused on freshness

The only caveat was the bun. Its interior bore the marks of being toasted as some point in its existence, but when it was served, the bun was cold to the touch, as if it had been toasted in advance and stored in the refrigerator until it was time to assemble the sandwich.

I’m not much of a fan of fries that have some sort of breading on them, but the fries that came with the burger might make me a convert — wonderfully crisp, lightly salted and fresh-tasting.

The breading on the cheese curds was flecked with bits of greenery and had a mild garlic flavor. The curds themselves retained their trademark spongy texture — which is a good thing. A small tub of a robust ranch dressing came with them, although other sauces are available.

On another visit, we tried the chicken sandwich with the loaded fries. The generic cheese sauce and the small sprinkling of crumbled bacon plopped on top did nothing for the fries.