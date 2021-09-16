Billy Sims Burger coming to Tulsa

Billy Sims Burger, a new concept from the Heisman Trophy-winning football star turned restaurateur, is planning to open its first Tulsa location later this year.

The restaurant, which will be at 1941 S. Yale Ave., is slated tentatively to be open by mid-October, said Tena Wooldridge, marketing director for the company.

This will be only the second location for Billy Sims Burger; the first opened about one year ago in Midwest City.

"Tulsa is where our corporate offices are, and it made sense, after testing the waters in Midwest City, to bring this concept closer to home," Wooldridge said.

Billy Sims Burger is modeled along the lines of such establishments as In-and-Out and Shake Shack, with a relatively limited menu focusing on quality ingredients made fresh to order.

According to the website for the Midwest City location, burgers are served with cheese, lettuce, tomato and "Sims Sauce." Other options include "The 1978" (named for the year Sims won the Heisman Trophy), a bacon cheeseburger topped with barbecue sauce; and a fried chicken sandwich topped with lettuce, pickles and an herbed mayonnaise.

Sides include plain and "loaded" fries (the latter topped with bacon and queso cheese sauce), as well as fried cheese curds.