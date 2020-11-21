 Skip to main content
Biga to host Bordeaux wine dinner

Biga will host a special dinner featuring wines from the Bordeaux region of France that will accompany chef Tuck Curren’s four-course meal.

Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave., will host a special dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, featuring wines from the Bordeaux region of France that will accompany chef Tuck Curren’s four-course meal.

Guest speaker for the evening will be Zoe Curren of Premium Brands.

The menu will begin with mussels and frites, followed by duck leg with lentils. Pork Normandy, served with apple and cream, will be the entree, and mogador pot de creme is the dessert.

Cost is $45 per person. For reservations: 918-743-2442.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

