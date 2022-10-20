Big Dipper adding shop in Brookside; BOK Center partners with DoorDash

Only a year after Big Dipper Creamery branched out from Tulsa’s Mother Road Market into its second location in Sand Springs, the artisanal ice cream shop is headed for Brookside.

Chef and owner Sami Cooper said Big Dipper’s third location, at 3633 S. Peoria Ave., is expected to open in November.

The shop will have the same fare fans have come to expect but will incorporate alcohol into some varieties of ice cream, Cooper said.

Never fear: The shop will still be family-friendly, she said.

“There’s just a different vibe there,” she said. “People could come in for an ice cream flight.”

Big Dipper Creamery offers handmade, small-batch ice cream using locally sourced ingredients, with many flavors changing as ingredients come into and go out of season.

“It tastes better when it’s grown right here, and also you’re supporting your local economy and your local farmers,” Cooper said.

She and her husband, Brian Cooper, are graduates of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation’s kitchen incubator program, Kitchen 66, and Big Dipper Creamery was one of the original tenants of Mother Road Market.

The company opened its Sand Springs location, 120 N. Main St., last November, and that site serves as the production facility for all others.

BOK Center to partner with DoorDash

ASM Global, the company that operates Tulsa’s BOK Center, will begin a partnership with the food delivery service DoorDash. Customers will be able to order concessions at the arena from their phones and avoid waiting in lines.

The system will go into effect Friday, Oct. 21, during the Tulsa Oilers season-opening hockey game.

To use the new system, place an order in the DoorDash app after arriving at the arena. A notification will be sent when the order is ready to be picked up. For those who do not have the DoorDash app, QR codes that will be on display in the arena can be scanned to access the system.

Fall plans for Lowood, Topeca, more

The Tulsa-based company GB Provisions, which owns and operates Topeca Coffee, Hodges Bend, Lowood Modern Woodfire and Saturn Room, has announced its slate of fall activities.

Lowood, 817 E. Third St., has launched Pablo’s Picks, a bimonthly wine pack curated by Pablo Aguilar, the restaurant’s in-house sommelier. Every two months, a new six-pack of wines, carefully selected to express the spirit and sensibilities of the season, will be available to order online or in the restaurant. Prices range from $100-$215. The Autumn Haze pack is available now and features wines for the fall season.

Saturn Room, 209 N. Boulder Ave., will host its annual Halloween Party, the “Monster Mash,” 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The event is free to attend and will feature new merchandise; new signature Halloween drinks, including the Half Zombie with grenadine, cinnamon syrup, absinthe, falernum, angostura bitters, grapefruit, lime, and a blend of rums; music by DJ Eco; and light bites.

Topeca, 110 N. Elgin Ave., in the Vast. Bank building, will hold its second annual latte art competition, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is free to the public. Twenty-five baristas from throughout Tulsa will compete in creating unique latte art, highlighting artistic expression in a competition that carries a $250 cash prize. Dead Armadillo is the beer sponsor for the event, which will feature by Sobahn 82 and canned nitro cold brew.

Hodges Bend, 823 E. Third St., will host a Halloween Brunch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. The menu includes breakfast classics, coffee and cocktails, with music by DJ Afistaface.

Food on the Move starts podcast

Food On The Move, a Tulsa-based nonprofit committed to combating hunger and food insecurity, has launched a new podcast, “Movers and Shakers.”

The podcast premiered Friday, Oct. 14, and will stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and foodonthemoveok.com.

Hosted by founder and board chair Taylor Hanson; CEO Kevin Harper, Community Development Ambassador Ramal Brown and Director of Communications Danielle Stoltz, The Food On The Move Movers and Shakers podcast will highlight the organization’s passion for making an impact in its community on issues surrounding food insecurity.

The podcast will also share stories from people who have inspired Food On The Move since its founding, along with a wide range of guests who are using their time, talent and field of influence to challenge the status quo and leave their communities better than they found it.