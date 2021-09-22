Big Baby hosts Batter Than Good pop-ups

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts will partner with Batter Than Good Baking Co. for a series of special pop-up shops this weekend at Big Baby, 3739 E. 11th St.

Both establishments offer an array of baked goods that cater to a range of dietary requirements, with options that are gluten-free, or in compliance with vegan and keto diets, as well as conventionally prepared creations.

The first event will be a “Taco Thursday,” Sept. 23, featuring tacos filled with chicken, beef or jackfruit. The Friday, Sept. 24, pop-up will feature Chicago-style deep-dish pizza, that will also have vegan and gluten-free options. Oversized breakfast burritos and a unique breakfast pizza will be on the menu for the final pop-up, Sunday, Sept. 26.

Hours for Thursday and Friday will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both Big Baby Rolls and Batter Than Good are fairly recent additions to the Tulsa culinary scene. Rania Nasreddine opened Big Baby in April 2020, and chef and owner Rebecca Rae Quint celebrated the first year of Batter Than Good on Sept. 10.