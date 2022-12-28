 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best restaurants of the past 19 years

Server Melissa Wilson (left) serves customers Kim Davis and Lori May of Broken Arrow at the Ridge Grill, the Tulsa World's best restaurant of 2011.

While the Tulsa World has been reviewing local restaurants since 1975, when Suzanne Holloway began her “Chef’s Choice” column, it wasn’t until 2003, during the tenure of Scott Cherry as restaurant critic, that the World began adding stars to its reviews.

The main purpose of the star system was to provide readers with a thumbnail sketch of the dining experience one might find at a particular eatery. It also made it slightly easier to determine which restaurants were among the best of the year.

Unfortunately, the challenges of running a restaurant, whether in times of boom or bust, are such that not even a galaxy of stars can keep a place open. It’s a bit sobering to know that, in some instances, every restaurant chosen as one of that year’s best has closed.

Here is a list of the restaurants the Tulsa World chose as the best of the year over the past two decades, as well as their current status of operation.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming's Prime Steak House was one of the four restaurants that made the Tulsa World's Best New Restaurant list in 2003. It, along with its Utica Square neighbor P.F. Chang's, are still in operation.

2003

1. Cyprus Grille in Renaissance Tulsa Hotel. Only offering breakfast service.

2. P.F. Chang’s China Bistro.

3. Ciao. Closed.

4. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse.

2004

1. Table Ten. Closed.

2. Lola’s at the Bowery. Closed.

3. Gills Wood Grill. Closed.

4. Talking Drum. Closed.

5. Brookside Lao Thai. Closed.

6. Abruzzi Italian Trattoria. Closed.

7. Organic. Closed.

8. Doe’s Eat Place. Closed.

9. Caz’s Chowhouse.

10. McNellie’s Public House.

2005

1. Alioli. Closed.

2. Dalesandro’s.

3. Emilio’s Piano Lounge. Closed.

4. Ford’s Filling Station. Closed.

5. Kal’s Southern Hills Chop House. Closed.

6. Melting Pot.

7. Desi Wok.

8. Pacific Heights. Closed.

9. Gripado’s (Claremore). Closed.

10. Christopher’s Italian House (Coweta). Closed.

11. Gina & Guiseppe’s (Jenks). Closed.

12. Goodies Again (Oologah). Closed.

2006

1. Michael V’s. Closed.

2. Brasserie Restaurant & Bar. Closed.

3. Kampai Lounge. Closed.

4. Bonefish Grill.

5. Prive. Closed.

6. Sand Springs Station. Closed.

7. Joyner’s Home Cooked Food. Closed.

8. Heyka’s Heimut (Broken Arrow). Closed.

9. Sushi Train.

10. Chopsticks.

11. Andolini’s (Owasso).

12. Islamorado Fish Co. (Broken Arrow). Closed.

2007

1. Lava Noshery. Closed.

2. Lucky’s. Closed.

3. Michael Fusco’s Riverside Grill. Closed.

4. Keo.

5. Lakeside Grill by McGill’s. Closed.

6. Sonoma Bistro & Wine Bar. Closed.

7. Local Table. Closed.

8. Fifty 5 Degrees. Closed.

9. Cheesecake Factory.

10. Suki Unique Dining. Closed.

11. Bostons Seafood. Closed.

12. Redrock Canyon Grill.

2008

1. Daily Grill in Crowne Plaza (now Hyatt Regency).

2. SoChey Jazz Cafe. Closed.

3. Oscar’s Gastropub. Closed.

4. A Sensu Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar. Closed.

5. Bluestone Steak House & Seafood.

6. Oliver’s Twist. Closed.

7. Villa Ravenna.

8. Bali Fusion. Closed.

9. Kolam Innovative Indian Cuisine. Closed.

10. Al’s Bistro Mediterranean. Closed.

11. Up the Creek Grill. Closed.

12. Hibiscus Caribbean Bar and Grill. Closed.

2009

1. White Owl. Closed.

2. LXI. Closed.

3. Calistoga Bar & Grill. Closed.

4. Clubhouse Bar & Grille. Closed.

5. Trula in Mayo Hotel. Closed.

6. Callaloo’s. Closed.

7. Flying Fish Sushi Bar. Closed.

8. King’s Palace Steak House. Closed.

9. Yakiniku Mama. Closed.

10. Escargot’s. Closed.

Doc's Wine and Food

Doc’s Wine & Food is the only restaurant from 2010's Best New Restaurant list that is still open. 

2010

1. Caramel Bakery & Dessert Bar. Closed.

2. Cafe Samana. Closed.

3. Sproutz. Closed.

4. Doc’s Wine & Food.

5. The Kitchen. Closed.

6. Hey Mambo. Closed.

7. Wolfgang Puck Bistro. Closed.

8. Magic Acres Steak House, Beggs. Closed.

9. Savory Chef. Closed.

10. Piatto Cucina Italiana. Closed.

A look back at the best new Tulsa-area eateries of 2011

Server Melissa Wilson (left) serves customers Kim Davis and Lori May of Broken Arrow at the Ridge Grill, the Tulsa World's best restaurant of 2011.

2011

1. Ridge Grill.

2. Waterfront Grill, Jenks.

3. Juniper.

4. Brady Tavern (now The Tavern).

5. Gemma’s Woodfire Grill. Closed.

6. Smoke on Cherry Street.

7. Tropical.

8. Go West Restaurant & Saloon. Closed.

9. Main Street Tavern, Broken Arrow.

10. Duke’s Southern Kitchen, Bixby. Closed.

2012

1. Beck’s Fresh Mediterranean. Closed.

2. oui3. Closed.

3. The Vault.

4. R Bar & Grill.

5. Naples Flatbread & Wine Bar. Closed.

6. Oklahoma Joe’s Bar-B-Cue (Broken Arrow).

7. Edward Delk’s. Closed.

8. Mondo’s Italiano Ristorante.

9. S&J Oyster Co. Closed.

10. Trang Le (Broken Arrow).

2013

1. Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant & Bar. Closed.

2. Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse.

3. The Hen Bistro & Wine. Closed.

4. Tavolo: An Italian Bistro. Closed.

5. Zanmai Modern Japanese Cuisine. Closed.

6. Sushi Alley Ishiyaki. Closed.

7. Maxxwell’s in Campbell Hotel. Closed.

8. The Alley Gastro Pub. Closed.

9. Phoenix Cafe. Closed.

10. Lucky’s on the Green. Closed.

2014

1. Tallgrass Prairie Table/The Bramble. Tallgrass closed.

2. Papa Ganouj Mediterranean Grill. Closed.

3. Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen.

4. La Crepe Nanou/The Wine Loft. Closed.

5. Sisserou’s: A Taste of the Caribbean.

6. Trenchers Delicatessen.

7. 624 Kitchen & Catering. Closed.

8. Cumin: Flavor of India.

9. Gogi Gui Korean Grill/Thai Cuisine.

10. Silverado Steakhouse (Beggs). Closed.

2015

1. Taino’s Caribbean Fusion. Closed.

2. Claret Café. Closed.

3. Lefty’s on Greenwood.

4. Hapa Japanese Cuisine (Owasso).

5. The Parish at Hodges Bend. Closed.

6. Victoria’s Tea Room. Closed.

7. Kirin Asian Cuisine.

8. Toast.

9. Dilly Diner.

10. Eritrean & Ethiopian Café. Closed.

2016

1. Torero Bar & Kitchen. Closed.

2. Virgola Oysters & Italian Wine Bar. Closed.

3. D’vina. Closed.

4. MixCo. Closed

5. Bin 35 Bistro.

6. Roosevelt’s.

7. Prairie Brewpub. Closed.

8. Elgin Park.

9. Roka Bar & Asian Flavors.

10. Paddy’s Irish Restaurant. Closed.

2017

1. (tie) Oren and Amelia’s.

3. ol’Vine Fresh Grill.

4. Maryn’s Taphouse & Raw Bar. Closed.

5. Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

6. Bread & Butter Kitchen & Bakery. Closed.

7. Prairie Fire Pie.

8. Flavors of Louisiana. Closed.

9. Cherry Street Kitchen.

10. Le Louvre French Café.

Peacemaker

Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co. tied with Duet for the top spot in 2018. 

2018

1. (tie) Duet and Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.

3. Kitchen 27.

4. Bird & Bottle.

5. Nola’s Creole & Cocktails.

6. Sette Italian Brick Oven. Closed.

7. Cheri Ann’s Trattoria (Broken Arrow).

8. Levain Kitchen & Bakery. Closed.

9. Jane’s Delicatessen.

10. Zogam Café.

2019

1. Lowood.

2. Prossimo Ristorante.

3. Vista at the Boathouse. Closed.

4. The Local Bison.

5. Swamp House. Closed.

6. Chamber, Tulsa Club Hotel.

7. Neighborhood JA.M.

8. MAD Eats, Owasso.

9. Manos Peruanas.

10. Café Yum (now Yum Eats & Sweets).

FarmBar

The 10-course meals at FarmBar made it the Best New Restaurant of 2020.

2020

1. Farm Bar.

2. Amelia’s Market & Brasserie. Closed.

3. Cardinal Club. Closed.

4. The French Hen.

5. The Goat Bar & Kitchen.

6. Kai Vietnamese.

7. Celebrity Restaurant. Closed.

8. The Wild Fork.

9. Blue Dome Market Restaurant & Bodega. Closed.

10. Vintage Wine Bar.

Rustic Chophouse

Rustic Chophouse in Broken Arrow topped the Tulsa World’s Best New Restaurant list in 2021.

2021

1. Rustic Chophouse (Broken Arrow)

2. Little Venice (Sand Springs)

3. La Tertulia

4. Oakhart Barbecue

5. Basque

6. in the raw VU

7. Madre’s

8. Wildflower Cafe

9. Tacos x Mezcal

10. Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine

Whether you seek cup-and-curl pepperoni or smoked turkey, there is a new restaurant in our area for you. Grace Wood and Jimmie Tramel talk about their favorites, new and old, while James Watts previews his upcoming top 10.

