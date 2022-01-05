Best restaurants of 2021: Tacos x Mezcal gives street food a gourmet twist

It certainly worked during a recent visit, when a lady at the table next to our party inquired about a drink one of the group had ordered, and we ended up cracking wise with each other for the rest of our time.

The drink in question was one of the signature cocktails, the Jalapeño Prickly Pear ($12), a concoction of sotol mezcal, lime, orange and the titular fruit that was remarkably fresh-tasting and, as he told to woman who inquired, “dangerously delicious.”

Equally tasty was the Spicy Guajillo Mango margarita ($10), with the peppered rim giving most of the spicy to the well-balanced, not too sweet drink.

We started with two of the shareable plates: the guacamole con cavier ($8), topped with generous dollops of paddlefish roe; and the queso fundido ($6), a hot cast-iron skillet of chihuahua cheese to which we added chunks of pork belly (carne asada and braised short rib are additional choices).

It came with three small corn tortillas, but it was just as tasty scooped up with the complimentary chips and augmented with a touch of the three salsas. Our favorite was the dark red sauce that was an intriguing blend of sweet and heat.