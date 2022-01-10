Best restaurants of 2021: Restaurant Basque offers unique flavors of the Basque Country

Within the relatively small confines of the Basque region is a remarkable diverse geography, from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pyrenees Mountains and everything in between, which means the area’s unique cuisine draws equally from the oceans and rivers, farms and fields.

“One thing that impressed me about Basque cuisine is that, while the techniques and procedures involved can be quite complex, there is a simplicity to it,” he said. “I’ve always been a proponent of ‘less is more,’ and that’s a characteristic of Basque cuisine. A dish may have five or six relatively simple ingredients, but it is the way they are brought together that elevates it to a new level.”

Still, Donovan said, there are some popular Basque dishes that might not find as enthusiastic a welcome on this side of the pond. One such dish he prepared for the staff to sample as the menu was being created was a whole baby squid braised in its own ink — the blue-black fluid the cephalopod uses as a defense mechanism.

“Personally, I love it,” Donovan said, “but not everyone else did. So while we are making every effort to be authentic, we also want to make the food we serve approachable.”