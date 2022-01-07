Best restaurants of 2021: Madre's offers high-quality modern Mexican cuisine

During a recent lunch service, four of my colleagues joined me to sample as much of the menu as we could in as decorous a manner as possible.

My choice was the cochinita pibil ($18), a Yucatan specialty of slow-braised pork that’s been marinated in citrus juice and achiote, and wrapped in banana leaves. The traditional method is to braise the meat in a pit in the ground filled with live coals, but although this methodology is not feasible in a south Tulsa business area, the result was wonderfully tender, with a hint of acidity from orange juice used to marinate it.

It came topped with slices of pickled red onion, black beans and a scoop of white rice (it was also supposed to be served with corn tortillas and a habanero salsa, but I didn’t realize their absence until I was nearly finished).

One of the best dishes ordered was the enchiladas poblanas ($13.50) and the enchiladas verdes ($13). The enchiladas poblanas were filled with roasted chicken and poblano peppers in corn tortillas that were made in-house, and topped with a rich mole sauce of incredible depth and complexity of flavor.

The enchiladas verdes, also filled with chicken, had a creamy sauce made with serrano chiles that balanced the heat with a citrusy tang that was addictive.