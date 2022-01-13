Best restaurants of 2021: Little Venice in Sand Springs exceeds high expectations

The main dish for the evening was a classic — Saltinbocca ($28). Strictly speaking, it is cutlets of veal that are lightly breaded and sauteed, topped with leaves of sage and paper-thin slices of prosciutto.

I honestly do not remember the last time I had veal, but I know it wasn’t like this. The meat was so tender that one could describe it as “creamy,” and its gentle flavor played perfectly off the assertively herbaceous sage and the salty chew of the prosciutto.

It came with a serving of capellini, or angel hair, pasta in a bright, clean tomato sauce topped with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese and finely chopped parsley, and a ratatouille of zucchini, eggplant, tomato, onion and bell pepper that bore of hint of peppery spice.

I’ve no idea which, if any, of the items on the New Year’s menu will continue on, although it is a good bet that the Lasagna al Ragu di Carne, or lasagna with meat sauce ($16), will be available most days for lunch and dinner.

For those who enjoy a bit of show with dinner, the restaurant’s Caesar salad ($12) is prepared tableside, and the menu usually includes a whole roasted fish that is deboned and served at the table (Bronzino was the fish of this week, at $45).