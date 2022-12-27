Some years, it’s not too easy a task to name the best new restaurant of the year.

For one thing, it must be stated upfront that we have not been able to eat at every restaurant that has opened this year — if nothing else, it gives us something to which we can aspire in the coming year.

For another, some years had so many excellent restaurants open that one was hard-pressed to come up with a clear winner. There even were some years in which two establishments shared the top spot of our list.

But this year, it was fairly easy to select the best new restaurant, as only one place — in our estimation — succeeded on every level.

Freya Nordic Kitchen, the first new restaurant concept from Justin Thompson in nearly a decade, was the clear winner for 2022, bringing the flavors of Scandinavian cuisine to Tulsa.

This list represents the highest rated restaurants that either opened during 2022, or were reviewed for the first time by the Tulsa World this year. That means we have excluded two longtime Tulsa establishments that we reviewed after they either changed location or ownership, and that earned high marks — namely, The Chalkboard, located in the Ambassador Hotel, 1324 S. Main St., and Mondo’s Ristorante Italian, 3534 S. Peoria Ave.

Here are the Tulsa World’s choices for the Best New Restaurants of 2022.

Freya Nordic Kitchen

3410 S. Peoria Ave. 918-779-4413, freyatulsa.com

Freya Nordic Kitchen puts a great deal of stock in the Danish concept of hygge (pronounced HUE-guh), which is “a feeling of intense well-being brought on by a place or experience emanating warmth, charm and coziness.” That is what dining at Freya Nordic Kitchen provides in abundance, with a focused, yet inventive seasonal menu that draws from Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and Finnish food traditions. Familiar dishes such as Swedish meatballs, as well as more exotic entrees as elk chops, are as comforting as they are flavorful. The smorgasbord appetizer gives an excellent sampling of such treats as the rich, buttery duck liver pate, a Norwegian cheese with a fudge-like texture called gjetost, and gravlax — thin slices of salmon cured in beet juice and a liquor called aquavit that produces an almost candy-like taste — and which is something I could eat by the barrel full. The restaurant’s bartending staff is as adept at mixing alcohol-free mocktails as they are preparing the traditional kind of drinks.

The Hemingway

1515 E. 15th St. 918-248-0185, thehemingwaytulsa1515.com

The Hemingway was conceived to be a steakhouse that upends one’s preconceptions of what a steakhouse should be. The steaks are most definitely the stars here, even if they visually share that top billing with everything else on the menu: the appetizers, the soups and salads, the entrees, the side dishes. That’s because each of these seemingly familiar dishes has undergone some unexpected twists, such as the liqueur Pernod in the creamed spinach, and the deconstructed “French Onion” soup. The restaurant, in the basement of the building that houses the 1515 Lofts and several other businesses, is lavishly decorated in dark woods, inlaid tile floors, glass-fronted cabinets holding bottles of wine, decorative items of glass and silver, and dazzling chandeliers, made from crystals that chef Trevor Tack said pre-date World War II, made by La Maison of Tulsa. An intimate elegant space to enjoy a great meal.

Il Seme

15 W. Fifth St.

Chef Lisa Becklund returned to her culinary roots with Il Seme, a concept that grew out of having to close her Farm Bar restaurant temporarily. Like that restaurant and the farm-to-table dinners she creates at Living Kitchen in Depew, Becklund sources most of her ingredients locally, although some of the items that go into the dishes at Il Seme can only come from Italy. Whatever the source, the results are impressive. The simple tomato sauce that accompanies the arancini appetizer is good enough to eat with a spoon. Bolognese sauce over fresh fettucini noodles is light yet richly flavored. And desserts such as rose panna cotta and strawberry Pavlova are simply divine.

Mr. Kim’s

119 S. Detroit Ave. 918- 856-6456, fantasticmrkims.com

One of four new concepts the McNellie Group opened in 2022, Mr. Kim’s is the most personal expression of culinary director Ben Alexander, one that speaks equally to his own Korean heritage as well as his love of his adoptive parents and country. Everything centers around the in-table grills, where guests can choose individual items from the menu, or go with one of the Omakase, or Chef’s Tasting Menu, which includes a mix of beef and pork preparations — some marinated, some lightly adorned with a dusting of flaked sea salt, all raw and of a quality that all they really need is a little heat to be tasty — along with a trio of appetizers and banchan, the array of side dishes that are a familiar part of Korean cuisine. One can do the cooking, or have servers assist in the preparation. It makes for a wonderfully communal and kaleidoscopically flavorful meal.

Hatch Early Mood Food

161 S. Riverfront Drive 918-209-5800, hatchearlymoodfood.com

The first Tulsa location of this Oklahoma City-based chain includes a fair number of items that support the “-unch” portion of the word “brunch,” but most of its fairly large menu is devoted to breakfast, with 12 varieties of pancakes, half a dozen improvisations upon the theme of eggs Benedict and 10 dishes that offer unique spins on traditional breakfast creations. Fortunately, Hatch Early Mood Food gets all details that go into making memorable breakfast dishes right, from Southern staples such as biscuits and gravy, to the perfectly poached eggs atop one of its eggs benedict offerings, to the Hash Brown Tumblers, which are a cross between a tater tot and a latke, and are fiendishly addictive.

918 Maples Tacos & Cantina

317 S. Trenton Ave. 918-764-8107, 918maplescatering.com

Chef and owner Jose Bamaca turns his focus more narrowly on Mexican dishes at his new restaurant, which includes only a few items from his 918 Maples Café & Catering location. Bamaca’s birria tacos have deservedly earned him a following, and they’re on the menu here, along with Birria Pizza, a triple-decker creation that can feed a family. Deep-fried empanadas filled with beef and chicken have a light, airy crust, and al pastor tacos are hard to beat. Even dishes such as the rice and beans that accompany most entrees are clean-the-plate good.

NATV

1611 S. Main St., Broken Arrow 918-940-7296, natvba.com

Chef Jacque Siegfried’s NATV combines the dishes and ingredients of Indigenous cultures such as the Shawnee Nation, of which she is a member, with the fine dining skills she has honed throughout her career. The results are delicious, with every dish containing unique taste combinations. Bison Poyha turns what can be a painfully dry protein into a moist, flavorful dish, topped with a rich, tangy sauce. Seared trout is well-seasoned and topped with a wild onion chimichurri that is a burst of herbaceous delight. Start with the relish board, an array of cured meats, pickled vegetables and fruits that is almost a meal in itself.

Hole Mole

1302 E. Sixth St. 539-664-5635

Mole is a variety of sauces in Mexican cooking that often use dozens of ingredients and take hours, even days, to be cooked properly. Hole Mole, which occupies the Pearl District location of the Bramble during evening hours, features five molés that adorn, or can be added to, certain entrees, or one can sample three of them in its titular dish, which also includes a choice of white or dark chicken, or pork. The mole negro, or black mole, is a marvel of complexity so that each bite seems to carry a different and distinct flavor. Hole Mole also makes its tortillas in-house, and appetizers such as the creamy, spicy esquites and the tangy, vinegary aguachile are definitely worth your time.

Copaneazi’s Pizzeria

522 S. Boston Ave. 918-392-8008

Using a custom-made gas-fired stone-lined oven, Copaneazi’s creates some seriously good pizza, with a crust recipe developed by executive chef Joey Guns that is relatively thin, yet sturdy without being cracker-crisp, with a slightly nutty flavor and a light texture that is just a touch chewy without being doughy or gummy. One can choose from the “reds” (topped with San Marzano tomato sauce) or the “whites” (drizzled with olive oil), and indulge in such gangster-inspired pies as The Bugsy with mushrooms and onions; the Fughettaboutit with artichokes, mushrooms, onions, and roasted red peppers; and the Goodfellas with cup-and-curl pepperoni.

1907 Barbecue

1124 S. Lewis Ave., in Mother Road Market 918-928-7353, 1907bbq.com

1907 Barbecue has been around for a while as a food truck, but earlier this year put down stakes at Mother Road Market, where its take on Central Texas-style barbecue quickly gained the sort of following that means they sell out long before closing time. And it’s no surprise – the 1907 team does wonders with all sorts of meats, from brisket so full of flavor adding sauce to it seems like heresy, to crusty, unctuous burnt ends, to smoked turkey that is tender and juicy from first bite to last. Sides include peppery collard greens and creamy cheese grits.

Featured video:

Scene Writer James Watts' most memorable stories of 2022 'The BIG Show' at Philbrook celebrates kids' creativity Tulsa Opera's 'Salome' wows with dazzling staging, fearless performances What to expect at Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa: 'Holy grail' archives, stories behind the songs Review: 'Gatsby Redux' distills Fitzgerald classic into dance Five-star review: Freya Nordic Kitchen dazzles like the Northern Lights Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now