One of the 12 flavors currently offered at the new Beatrice Ice Cream Co. caught my eye right off: Local Stout.
I learned Local Stout is made with a dark beer from Tulsa’s Heirloom Rustic Ales and is dotted with toasted and candied almonds. It was curiously delicious, in a beer lover’s kind of way.
“We intend to call on other local breweries to use their beers, too, as we go along,” co-owner Andrea Mohn said recently.
Beatrice Ice Cream Co. is the latest venture for Mohn and business partner Molly Martin, who recently celebrated eight years operating Antoinette Baking Co.
Beatrice and Antoinette are a short distance from each other in the heart of the Tulsa Arts District.
Beatrice Ice Cream Co. is in a cozy space that formerly held Spinster Records. It also has an upstairs still under a remodel that will be used for private functions and overflow, if needed.
The 12 flavors will rotate seasonally, but a few, such as vegan and gluten-free chocolate, likely will be mainstays.
“It has been one of our most popular flavors,” Mohn said. “We always will have some gluten-free flavors among our choices.”
Next to the stout, probably my favorite flavor was gluten-free Garden Mint. I once owned a home with a tiny backyard that was taken over by fresh mint. When I mowed (you couldn’t kill it), the aroma was intense. That’s how Garden Mint tasted to me.
Other flavors we particularly enjoyed were Key Lime Pie that featured cream cheese sherbet with bits of Antoinette Baking Co. Key lime pie, caramel swirls and white chocolate pearls; gluten-free Summer Lemon with a sour cream lemon base, tart lemon curd and sweet lemon cream; and gluten-free Golden Horchata with golden milk and horchata made with Anson Mills Carolina Gold Rice.
Other flavors on my to-try list are Salty Waffle, Roasted Strawberry Buttermilk, Brown Butter, Earl Grey and PB Pretzel.
Beatrice also offers five signature sundae combinations, including The Antoinette (strawberry, Earl Grey, sweet corn), Key Lime Pie (Key lime, graham cookie, caramel), Happy Hour (peanut butter, stout ale, pretzel), Versailles (Earl Grey, lemon, chocolate) and Chocolate Dreams (chocolate, coconut).
Customers also may take advantage of ice cream flights with scoops of six flavors or scoops of all 12.
“We’ve actually had some people come in and get all 12, and instead of taking it out, they sat down and ate it all right here,” Mohn said.
A flight of six is $10, and a flight of 12 is $20. Cones with two scoops are $5.50 and three scoops $7. Cups with two scoops are $4 and three scoops $5.50. A kids cup is $2.50.
Beatrice also offers milkshakes, push pops and ice cream sandwiches made with Antoinette Baking Co. cookies. The different flavors are made with either sour cream, cream cheese or buttermilk bases. The cones are house-made, and all of the sauces are vegan.
Martin spearheaded the tastings of the current flavors.
“We worked on it together,” she said. “When we were shut down during the pandemic, we had a lot of time to practice things.”
The small dining area is plain with a church pew and four gold two-person tables. An antique pink ice cream cart sits in one corner.
Kamryn Andrews is general manager and day-to-day operator of Beatrice, which takes its name from one of Marie Antoinette’s daughters and longtime Tulsa staple Beatrice Foods.
Beatrice also has a mobile truck option (Ice Queen) that will make occasional outings and is available for party and event rentals.
Martin and Mohn opened Antoinette Baking Co. in Brookside in 2012, when it ushered in events such as the popular Pie Night. They moved to the Tulsa Arts District in 2015, expanding its offerings to include breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch.
“We thought the area was lacking something, like old-style ice cream,” Mohn said. “We thought with the heat of the summer and being located near Guthrie Green that it would be a good fit, and everybody likes ice cream.”