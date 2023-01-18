Beat the winter blues with Tulsa's best mugs of hot chocolate

The hot chocolate on the menu at Tulsa’s newest chocolatier could not be simpler.

“We make it with cocoa powder that we import from Belgium, and the same kind of steamed milk we use with our espresso drinks,” said Natalie Adams, owner of Chocolate Nosh, which opened in December at 5970 S. Yale Ave. in the KingsPointe Village shopping center.

“The only sweetness comes from the milk, and unless a customer specifically requests something else, we use whole milk,” Adams said.

Baristas at Chocolate Nosh will top off the cup with an artful design with the milk’s foam. It all combines to create a cup of hot chocolate that is surprisingly light but still satisfying.

While today most people think of candy bars and truffles when they think of chocolate, for much of its history, the beans from the cacao plants that grow primarily within a narrow band along the Earth’s equator have been used most often as a base for beverages.

Central American civilizations such as the Olmec, the Mayan and the Aztec were great fans of drinks made from what we now know as chocolate — although what these people consumed was likely more bitter and spicy in taste than the smooth, sweet concoctions of which Americans have grown fond.

In fact, the Aztecs were so enamored of chocolate that they would use cacao beans as currency, as consuming chocolate was a luxury reserved only for that society’s one-percenters.

These days, chocolate is much more of an affordable luxury, with shops such as Chocolate Nosh, which uses Belgian-made chocolate as the base for its unique creations, such as its truffles flavored with chai green tea, or peppered pineapple, or banana caramel, or maple and walnut.

While the shop’s coffee menu is popular, Adams said, “We do sell a lot of hot chocolate, especially on days like this when it’s chilly.”

And for those who want to enjoy a gourmet hot chocolate experience at home, Chocolate Nosh offers hot chocolate bombs, egg-sized chocolates that one pours hot milk over so that the chocolate shell melts, and the cocoa powder and marshmallows within can achieve their fullest potential.

A number of local establishments offer their own twists on hot chocolate. Here are some of our favorites.

Cricket and Fig

5800 S. Lewis Ave., Suite 13

The unforgettable Liquid Truffle floods your mouth with French Valrhona chocolate and heavy cream. The truffle drink is not as thick as a ganache but not as thin as a traditional hot chocolate. No need to dress up these perfectly fused and complex flavors of milk and dark chocolate. Chocolate lovers will embrace this drink and maybe think of Willy Wonka’s iconic fountain.

The hot chocolate consists of a light, creamy note of Valrhona chocolate topped with homemade whipped cream dusted with cinnamon. For a limited time, chocolate bombs are offered as a take-home option, currently on a buy-one-get-one-free special. To release the marshmallows, which have a hint of honey, just pour hot milk over the chocolate shell to melt and then stir.

Coffee House on Cherry Street

1502 E. 15th St.

Coffee House on Cherry Street is a cozy midtown spot with awesome hot chocolate on the menu. The Grizzly Cub hot chocolate is a variation of the Grizzly Bear coffee drink without the espresso. The cinnamon and cayenne pepper blended into the drink provides a nice, well-rounded flavor and a hint of spice. In the words of CHOCS barista Johnny Rice, this hot chocolate “tingles and jingles.”

918 Coffee

2446 E. 11th St.

Get your hot chocolate fix on Route 66 at 918 Coffee. This coffee shop offers several variations of hot chocolate, including a traditional hot chocolate with chocolate syrup that can be modified to add Reese’s candies, toasted marshmallows, peppermint or white chocolate. They also offer a Mexican hot chocolate with cayenne pepper, or a plain hot chocolate with no whipped cream, if that’s more your speed. All drinks are available with vegan and dairy-free substitutions.

Shades of Brown Coffee

3302 S. Peoria Ave.

Shades of Brown Coffee offers customers two delicious selections of hot chocolate — called the original and the Bolivian — and a bohemian-like, relaxed atmosphere. The original drink has mild notes of milk chocolate, a soft top of foam and leaves a strong aftertaste. The Bolivian has a consistent mixture of bitter and sweet in its flavor and offers a whipped cream topping. It’s the Goldilocks of hot chocolate: just right. Patrons are surrounded by a miniature library and paintings by local artists while sitting on velvety soft couches. This coffee shop is the perfect spot to chat with friends in the lively front, or students might find the quiet back section good for cramming for a test.

Le Louvre French Café

8313 S. Memorial Drive

The Parisian café brings a taste of France to the states. Its hot cocoa comes from French ingredients, including a milk chocolate and topped with chantilly cream for a light texture. It pairs perfectly with a crepe from the bakery. Crepes are served with several options, including a hazelnut cocoa spread, selection of fruit and powdered sugar. But don’t let the delicate pastry fool you; two to three people could split one and feel satisfied. The café feels like the historic museum is just within reach, with a wall mural of Paris, a chandelier and two-person sidewalk tables.

Sugar Llamas

5509 E. 41st St.; 10030 S. Mingo Road; 8115 S. Olympia Ave.; 921 E. Kenosha, Broken Arrow; 9530 N. 129th E. Ave., Owasso

While coffee preparations dominated the menu at the five locations of this Tulsa-based chain of dessert cafes, the hot chocolate served is not to be dismissed. It’s made with the same steamed milk used for lattes and similar drinks, along with cocoa powder and a shot or two of chocolate syrup, with a squiggle of Reddi-wip to top it off. It’s certainly sweet but not cloyingly so, and it has the deep-rich flavor and unctuous mouthfeel that one expects from a good hot chocolate. Even better, every drink order comes with one of the Sugar Llamas’ signature made-to-order mini-donuts, which are small enough and tasty enough to make you want to go back for another half dozen to enjoy with the rest of your beverage.

Little J’s Bakeshoppe & Coffee

10032 S. Sheridan Road

The small local café offers customers a selection of sweets and delicious drinks. The basic hot chocolate starts as timid but leaves a surprisingly bold aftertaste. A cup packs a punch with bitter-leaning chocolate that some dark chocolate lovers will embrace. But, for those who want something specific, the café offers over 40 flavor add-ins along with seven milk varieties and whipped cream toppings. Little J’s has a quaint atmosphere. And, because it offers online ordering, it’s great if you’re ever in need of baked goods and a drink while on the go.

QuikTrip

Multiple locations

When you need hot chocolate and you need it now, don’t forget QT offers self-serve hot chocolate that will hit your sweet spot. With multiple locations, you are never far from a fix.

You can get all warm and fuzzy with flavors other than original hot chocolate, including pumpkin spice cappuccino, lemon bar tea latte, white chocolate caramel, almond amaretto cappuccino, French vanilla cappuccino, caramel macchiato and mighty mocha cappuccino.

Prices vary based on size. You can get deals on food and drinks by downloading the QT app.

Featured video: