Bavarian dreams: Tulsa's Oktoberfest conjures atmosphere of the Munich original

Tonja Carrigg has made several trips to Munich, Germany, to experience the original Oktoberfest.

"It's really a phenomenal experience," said Carrigg, who serves as director of the Tulsa Oktoberfest in addition to her duties as director of community relations for Tulsa's River Parks Authority. "And it's our source of inspiration for the Tulsa festival. Every year we try to add more things that make our festival more authentic, more like the one held in Munich."

The 2022 festival, which officially opens Thursday, Oct. 20, at the River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave., marks the 43rd year for this celebration of Bavarian food, drink and conviviality. While it's still a long way from challenging the longevity of the Munich original, which dates back to the early 1800s, the Tulsa Oktoberfest has routinely been acclaimed as one of the best such festivals in the country.

Although Thursday is the first official day of the 2022 festival, activities began Tuesday, with the Abend im Festzelt — more familiarly known as the Biermeister’s Ball, a private, ticketed event — and continues Wednesday with Gemütlichkeit, which is Oktoberfest's principal fundraising event. 

Oktoberfest will commence with the traditional Ein Abend mit Freunden und Familie, or Friends and Family Night, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Activities that evening include the Parade of Brewers, the Tapping of the Ceremonial First Keg and a fireworks display over the Arkansas River.

Carrigg said one of the new features for 2022 will be the chance to reserve a table for up to 10 guests for the entire evening of the festival's opening night, Thursday, Oct. 20. Cost is $400, or $40 per person.

"One of the hallmarks of the Munich event is the sense of community that's created when people gather together," she said.

Another new feature for Tulsa's 2022 event: a number of wooden structures designed to call to mind the chalets and similar buildings one might encounter while touring Bavaria.

"We've had these structures on our radar for some time, and after the success of last year's festival, we were able to add them," Carrigg said. "They will replace some of the tents and booths we've used in the past, and they will be highly decorated, to add to the whole experience of feeling as if you're really in Germany."

This year also will bring the flavors of Bavaria to the banks of what is left of the Arkansas River in a literal way, with the participation for the first time ever of the Weihenstephan Brewery, a Munich-based operation that claims to be the oldest operating brewery in the world.

Originally a project of the residents of a Benedictine monastery, the Weihenstephan Brewery has survived fires, plagues, wars and other calamities during its nearly 1,000-year history. The brewery will be offering five of its signature brews at its dedicated beer tent, or zelt, at the festival. All told, there will be a dozen such zelts at this year's festival featuring local, national and international breweries, serving more than 100 different beers.

Festivalgoers may enjoy these libations with the help of a MassKrug, a one-liter (33.8 ounce) mug that resembles the iconic serving vessels of the Munich Oktoberfest. A less ostentatious model, the 16-ounce KleinKrug, is also available.

While most of the things added to this year's Oktoberfest are designed to evoke the Old World, this year's festival will also feature the debut of something that is strictly Tulsa.

"One of the most popular events is our Dachshund Dash, which we've been doing for about 10 years now," said Carrigg, referring to the annual spirit featuring a bunch of local badger dogs (which is the literal translation of the word dachshund).

"It's something that everyone loves, because there's just something about a dachshund that makes you smile," she said. "We already have our Bier Meister and Chicken mascots, so we decided to add a new mascot, who is Dash the Dachshund."

Last year, the festival inaugurated a fine-dining element with its Restaurant am Himmel, or Restaurant in the Sky. That returns this year, offering a plated, three-course Bavarian meal with beer and wine pairings, prepared by chef Josh Vitt of Vitter's Catering.

Restaurant am Himmel will offer one seating Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Two seatings will be available at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-22. Cost is $70 adults, $45 children.

Nearly 30 food vendors will be on site, offering everything from authentic German sausages and schnitzels to such carnival fare as corn dogs and funnel cakes.

The festival will also include entertainment by some 40 acts, including two bands from Germany — AlpenFetzer and Dorfrocker — along with familiar Oktoberfest performers such as accordionist Alex Meixner, Das ist Lustig and the Chardon Polka Band.

Costumed dancers, musicians and comedians perform every hour on the hour at Das Glockenspiel, and Der KinderPlatz will offer a variety of entertainment, crafts and games for the younger set.

While Tulsa Oktoberfest more than fills a weekend with activities, Carrigg said there is one Munich tradition she hopes she can bring to Tulsa.

"One of the mainstays of the Munich festival is that, on the first day, they have a parade through the downtown of the participating brewers and others who represent aspects of German culture," she said. "It's one of the events I've never missed.

"We have our parade within the festival grounds, and it's a lot of fun," Carrigg said, "but some I would love to grow into a full-scale parade through downtown Tulsa to the festival site. It would be a way to emphasize that this festival is all about community. That's why we're in our 43rd year — because the Tulsa community participates in this festival at all levels." 

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Cabin Boys Brewery's Goin' Stag

Austin McIlroy describes their teams winning in the Great American Beer Festival for Goin' Stag a Belgian Single

Festival

Tulsa Oktoberfest

5-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22; 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 23-24; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.

Admission: $15 general admission, children 11 and younger admitted free. Free admission 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. All tickets must be purchased or reserved in advance. To purchase: tulsaoktoberfest.org.

Getting there

No parking will be allowed at the festival site. However, Tulsa Oktoberfest will be offering a free shuttle service, called the Schnelle Fahrt, or Fast Ride, that will drop off all festivalgoers at the front gate of Tulsa Oktoberfest from the following pickup sites:

• On 12th Street between Boston and Cincinnati avenues. Park in the lots for Tulsa Community College and Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.

• Blue Dome District, at Third Street and Elgin Avenue

• DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown, 616 W. Seventh St.

• Hyatt Regency Downtown, 100 E. Second St.

• 17 West Hotel, 17 W. Seventh St.

• Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, 700 Greenwood Ave. (Special handicapped parking area and lift bus regular service available at this lot)

• Promenade mall, 41st Street and Yale Avenue. (Enter off 43rd Street to Darlington Avenue. Buses load next to the future Tulsa Oilers Training Facility, formerly Macy's.)

• Marriott Southern Hills, 1902 E. 71st St. (Special handicapped parking area and lift bus regular service available at this lot.)

Tulsa Oktoberfest 2022 schedule of events

Thursday, Oct. 20 — Ein Abend mit Freunden und Familie (Friends and Family Night)

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies and Parade. Sponsors, City of Tulsa BurgerMeister (otherwise known as "The Mayor"), board members and volunteers tap the ceremonial keg, officially opening the 2022 fest.

7:30 p.m.: Lederhosen Lauf 5k Race. This approximately three-mile race begins and ends at River West Festival Park in the Oktoberfest Games Arena, taking participants along River Parks trails. All finishers will receive a commemorative KleinKrug (small stein) along with one free 16-ounce beverage voucher. Prizes will be offered for the best costume, so authentic Bavarian apparel is encouraged.

Friday, Oct. 21

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: “Zeeco Friday Family Free Day.” Registration is required, but tickets are free.

Saturday, Oct. 22

2 p.m.: Bavarian Cup Team Challenge. Teams of four people (minimum of two women) will compete for the Goldenes Fass (Golden Barrel) Award in four intense games: the legendary Bier Barrel Race, the MassKrug Relay, the Strong Stein Hoist and a Mystery Competition to be revealed on-site. $152 for team of four.

Sunday, Oct. 23

11 a.m.: Frühstück auf dem Oktoberfest (Breakfast at Oktoberfest). Enjoy a German breakfast with entertainment including a German brass band and dancers. $45 adults/$25 children

1 p.m.: Dachshund Dash: This race always draws an energetic crowd and dozens of four-legged competitors vying for more than $650 in Fest Money up for grabs.

