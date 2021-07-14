Basque-ing on Boston: Restaurant Basque offers unique flavors of the Basque Country

“One thing that impressed me about Basque cuisine is that, while the techniques and procedures involved can be quite complex, there is a simplicity to it,” he said. “I’ve always been a proponent of ‘less is more,’ and that’s a characteristic of Basque cuisine. A dish may have five or six relatively simple ingredients, but it is the way they are brought together that elevates it to a new level.”

Still, Donovan said, there are some popular Basque dishes that might not find as enthusiastic a welcome on this side of the pond. One such dish he prepared for the staff to sample as the menu was being created was a whole baby squid braised in its own ink — the blue-black fluid the cephalopod uses as a defense mechanism.

“Personally, I love it,” Donovan said, “but not everyone else did. So while we are making every effort to be authentic, we also want to make the food we serve approachable.”

So the calamari dish served at Restaurant Basque takes the elements of that original dish — the rice ground to a flour, the onions and peppers sauteed with the calamari, the squid ink used as a dressing — to create something that looks similar to the fried calamari found at many restaurants, but packing a flavor that is unique.