Bar Serra now open in Utica Square

Bar Serra, the newest concept by the McNellie’s Group, is now open in Utica Square. It is located at 1876 Utica Square in the "Art Alley," between the center's Banana Republic outlet and its Muse store.

Described as a “neighborhood bar and restaurant, serving elevated bar food, classic cocktails, interesting wines and craft beers,” Bar Serra opens at 11 a.m. every day, closing at 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and at midnight Friday and Saturday. Bar Serra was selected as one of Tulsa World Magazine's "50 things we are loving about Tulsa this year."

The food menu includes snacks such as a smoked trout dip, crispy artichokes and umami-roasted cashews and peanuts; four salads to which one can add falafel, chicken or mahi mahi; sandwiches and entrees; and desserts that include ice cream sandwiches from Rose Rock Microcreamery.

Beatrice Ice Cream Co. to host pop-ups

Antoinette Baking Co. will host a two-day pop-up shop at its sister store, Beatrice Ice Cream Co., that will feature two types of baked goods that require being "soaked" before serving.

Several varieties of bread puddings and tres leches cakes will be available from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at Beatrice Ice Cream Co., 11 E. Reconciliation Way.

"I think people love the idea of a one-day experience, something that's a little exclusive," said Molly Martin, co-owner of Antoinette Baking Co. "And while we offer tres leches cake and bread pudding at the bakery, this event lets us experiment a little with these items."

Vegan and gluten-free options will be available, along with the traditional preparations. All items will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, and all will be priced at $5 each.

Flavors of bread pudding, which typically is soaked in some sort of custard prior to baking, that will be available are Banana Bread, Pumpkin Pecan and Cookies and Cream.

Tres leches named for the three types of milk that are poured over a light, airy cake after it is baked — usually evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk and whole milk, although heavy cream is sometimes used. Flavors that will be available are Carrot, Peanut Butter, Cinnamon Sugar and Birthday Cake.

Antoinette's "Soaked" is the first of three planned pop-up shops the bakery will hold through the end of the year.

"We're going to be rebranding the Beatrice location as 'Antoinette Pops' for the winter months," Martin said. "Personally, I'm happy to eat ice cream all year round, but not everyone feels that way. But we'll bring the ice cream back come springtime."

Restaurant Basque celebrates Spain

Restaurant Basque will host a dinner that features wines made from Tempranillo grapes from the Rioja and Ribera del Duero regions of Spain, 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

The menu begins with smoked Spanish octopus, with a cauliflower sofrito, saffron-poached potato and pimenton de la vera. This will be followed by pork belly cooked sous vide for 48 hours, with garbanzo beans and a mojo verde, followed by prime beef tenderloin, served with whole roasted bone marrow, a parsley salad and chimichurri sauce.

Next is a Reister Farms pea-finished rack of lamb, with crispy eggplant, honey and salbitxada, a sauce of almonds, peppers, tomatoes and vinegar. Dessert is vanilla ice cream in a Marcona almond croquant with a chocolate tuille.

Cost is $85 for dinner only, $135 for dinner with wine pairings. Reservations are required: basquetulsa.com.

Little Venice Wine Dinner

Little Venice, 208 N. Main St., in Sand Springs, will host a wine dinner featuring Italian wines, 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

The menu will feature polenta topped with sopressata, mortadella and shrimp; risotto with Italian sausage; roasted pork tenderloin in a pink peppercorn sauce; and chef Walter's "Sweet Treat" for dessert.

Cost is $65 per person, and reservations are required. 918-514-0134.

Welltown Brewery hosts Oktoberfest

Welltown Brewery, 114 W. Archer St., will host its own Oktoberfest Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, that will feature craft beers from four area breweries along with German food and other activities.

In addition to Welltown, participating breweries are Anthem Brewing, Nothing’s Left Brewing and Rapture Ales. Siegi’s Sausage Factory and Nuggies Chicken Nuggets will provide the food, and patrons can engage in games ranging from cornhole to axe-throwing.

Local bands including Osage County, Dead Gummits and Jasper Wilderness will be performing throughout the run of the festival.

Hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. General admission is $20, while VIP tickets are $65. The event is open to those 21 and older. For tickets and more information: welltownoktoberfest.com.

Cox Center hosts city's largest dinner party

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Cox Business Convention Center served what is believed to be the largest dinner party in Oklahoma history.

A total of 5,030 people attended the Saint Francis Health System's All Employee Party, which eclipsed the venue's previous record of serving meals to 4,100 guests in 2015.

The 266 members of the evening's front-of-house staff included 232 servers from all over the Tulsa area hired specifically to service this event, and all guests’ plates were delivered within 23 minutes of the start of dinner service.

More than 135 cases of chicken breasts were used to create the dinner's main course, which was accompanied by 20,007 beverages, and for which diners employed some 20,120 pieces of silverware.

Students from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology's Culinary Arts program helped prepare the dinner under the guidance of Executive Chef Devin Levine.

The center and its kitchens were able to accommodate such a crowd in part because of the 2020 renovations to the Cox Business Convention Center's kitchens, which were funded by Vision Tulsa.

“The amount of space we have in our recently remodeled kitchen at the CBCC has made the organization and execution of preparing for such a large event much easier and streamlined,” said Executive Sous Chef Sarah Leavell.

Andy's Custard to open in Owasso

Andy’s Frozen Custard will open its first Owasso location on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 11502 E. 96th St. North. Hours for the new shop will be 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.–11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The opening will coincide with the rollout of special fall-themed creations, such as the S’mores Jackhammer, which blends vanilla frozen custard with hot fudge and graham crackers and filled with marshmallow crème; the Pumpkin Pie Concrete, which blends a slice of its titular pie into the custard, and the Apple Pie sundae that features apple pie topped with Andy’s Frozen Custard and crème caramel.

“After serving Andy’s to Tulsa residents for 10 years, we are thrilled to expand into Owasso and connect with residents as we become their treat of choice,” said Tulsa District Manager Ashleigh Markland. “Owasso is the perfect location to add to the Andy’s family as the town prides itself in its charm and community focus, two things Andy’s also values.”

