Bar Serra coming to Utica Square; Billy Sims Burger closes

Bar Serra, the latest concept from the McNellie's Group, is currently under construction in Utica Square.

The new venue, at 1876 Utica Square, will be a "neighborhood bar and restaurant," according to officials with the McNellie's Group, that will be serving "elevated bar food, classic cocktails, interesting wines and craft beers."

Bar Serra (pronounced "bar SAIR-ra") is set to open in late fall of this year. It is located in the shopping center's new "art alley," between Muse and Banana Republic.

This will be the second McNellie's Group establishment in Utica Square; in 2020, the company took over ownership of the Wild Fork Restaurant.

It is also the most recent in a string of newly opened concepts that include the 11th Street location of Howdy Burger, the craft sandwich eatery Dracula Sandwich, the unique pan-Asian steakhouse Mr. Kim's and Red Light Chicken.

Billy Sims Burger closes

Billy Sims Burger has shuttered its two locations, in Tulsa at 1941 S. Yale Ave., and the original spot in Midwest City.

In a statement, the company said, "We appreciate all the support of our local community over the past year. Billy Burger is a concept that we are passionate about and know will be hugely successful when the world is not experiencing unprecedented labor and supply chain challenges."

The Tulsa restaurant opened in October 2021 in the space that has been home to such Mexican-inspired concepts as Taco Cabana and Jimmy Hula's. The menu was small, with a selection of burgers, a chicken sandwich, fries and shakes.

The company also oversees the more than 40 outlets of Billy Sims Barbecue, which opened its first location in Tulsa in 2004. Sims, best known for his Heisman Trophy-winning career at the University of Oklahoma, is the brand's spokesman.

Beer tasting at White Lion

The White Lion Pub, 6970 S. Canton Ave., will host a four-course dinner and beer tasting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Each of the evening's courses will be accompanied by a specially selected beer. The menu includes a golden pear salad, shrimp vol-au-vents, corned beef strudel and Chocolate Surprise for dessert.

Cost is $49.95 per person, and reservations are required. You must be at least 21 to attend. To reserve, call 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Marco's cauliflower crust special

Marco's Pizza is offering a limited-time special to help introduce its new cauliflower crust pizza. Those who order their pizza on cauliflower Monday-Wednesday through Aug. 31 will receive 25 percent off the purchase price by using the code CAULI*.

Marco's Pizza has three area locations: 12913 E. 31st St.; 4650 W. Houston St. in Broken Arrow; and 14499 E. 86th St. North in Owasso.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Heirloom Rustic Ales' Saison Moments of Oblivion