As the McNellie’s Group began working out the concept for its latest restaurant, one of the names considered for the space was Book & Record.

“We knew that, some years ago, this alley led down to a bookstore,” said Jim O’Connor, the company’s chief operating officer. “But we realized that people might come here looking for books and records, and so that idea didn’t last too long.”

The alley in question is located on the south side of the Utica Square shopping center, between the Banana Republic store and Muse Intimates. And it is true that, in decades past, one would find a B. Dalton book store at the south end of this passageway.

Today, however, this space is mostly filled with Bar Serra, a determinedly eclectic eatery and upscale watering hole that from the street looks a bit like a small greenhouse.

This is deliberate, as “serra” is the Italian word for “greenhouse.” But rather than being a horticultural hothouse, Bar Serra was designed to let as much of the outside in as possible, with a glass roof, and glass-paneled walls and doors, that can be opened.

“The north side doors can be completely opened, and we can open up the windows along with west side,” O’Connor said. On this particular day, the skies were clear, the temperature was moderate and any breeze that might come sweeping through the alleyway was light.

“This place was made for a day like today,” O’Connor said.

A good many people seemed to be in agreement. We met with O’Connor and Lindsey Gifford, a managing partner with McNellie’s, on a Friday afternoon when most restaurants are winding down after the lunch rush and gearing up for the dinner crowd.

But on this day, Bar Serra was operating at almost full capacity in the middle of the afternoon, with people of all ages taking advantage of the sensation of dining outdoors while technically speaking still being indoors.

had already established a relationship with Utica Square when the company took over ownership of the Wild Fork restaurant in 2020.

“Scott Frankfurt with Utica Square had the vision bring new life to this rather underused stretch of real estate,” O’Connor said. “This is the first new restaurant concept to open in Utica Square in about 10 years, and we wanted to do something that would be unique for Utica Square. There really isn’t any late-night venues here.”

Utica Square commissioned a mural to be painted on the wall of the Banana Republic building so that diners would not be looking at a bare wall, and also to allow the center to dub the region “Art Alley.”

When it came to crafting the menu for Bar Serra, Gifford said, the keywords for the food concepts echoed the terms used to describe the new space itself.

“We wanted to keep things light, fresh and casual,” Gifford said. “We wanted to have things that would be easy to order and easy to share. We also knew we need to keep the menu pretty concise because our kitchen space is really limited.”

The menu lists six snacks, four salads and six entrees that manage to cover an array of culinary bases, from classics such as a Caesar salad ($14) and a cheeseburger ($16), to south of the border tastes with fish tacos ($17) and guacamole with chips ($10), to nods toward a Mediterranean diet with a hummus appetizer served with assorted poached vegetables ($12) and a Mediterranean Bowl ($16), which includes samplings of quinoa, hummus, marinated cabbage, feta, herbed tomatoes and a cucumber-mint yogurt sauce, and topped with a choice of chicken or falafel.

“We figured the Mediterranean Bowl would be popular, but we didn’t think it would be the most popular thing on the menu,” O’Connor said. “It’s one of those dishes that, when people see it being brought to another table, decide to order it for themselves, because it’s really an impressive-looking dish.”

“One thing we wanted for the food we serve here is that it be healthy and satisfying,” Gifford said. “Some places, when you order the ‘healthy’ option, the portion is such that you are still hungry at the end of the meal. We wanted our healthier options to be substantial, so you aren’t going to leave here wanting more.”

My companion and I stopped by after an event for a late supper, ordering the fish tacos along with the crispy chicken sandwich ($15).

Two lightly battered and fried fillets of mahi mahi were placed atop a pile of tangy slaw in flour tortillas, a swath of tomatillo salsa bisecting each piece of fish. It made for an interesting presentation, but I would recommend smearing that green sauce along the length of the fillets, so that the spice of that salsa can work with the crispy batter, the clean-tasting fish and the crunch of the slaw.

The chicken sandwich was well-seasoned (I have a feeling the meat was brined in pickle juice before cooking), and the spicy slaw topping it added a nice bit of heat. It was accompanied by crispy Parm potatoes ($6 as an appetizer), chunks of roasted potatoes that are then fried and dusted by a bit of Grana Padana cheese.

On a second visit, we tried the cheeseburger, which also came with the potatoes, along with the crispy artichokes ($12) as an appetizer. Baby artichokes are coated in the peppery batter and deep-fried, and served with a remoulade sauce made with whole-grain mustard. The contrast of the crisp breading, the creamy artichokes and the vinegary kick of the dipping sauce was just about perfect.

The burger was a straightforward affair, but with all the details in place. It comes open-faced, with the top bun adorned with chopped lettuce and onion, tomato and pickle slices. A slice of good, sharp Cheddar cheese was melted over the juicy, and obviously hand-made beef patty (I was not asked how I wanted it cooked, but was quite pleased with the medium burger I was served). The additions of mayonnaise and hickory barbecue sauce gave it a bit of a Theta burger vibe — which is, in our minds, a very good thing.

Gifford said Bar Serra is very much a food-forward enterprise, but the establishment does not stint on the “Bar” side of the equation. It has a full bar service, as well as a series of draft cocktails and beers available.

“We knew we wanted to do draft cocktails here, as well as beers and wines,” she said. “We have about 20 taps, which helps speed up bar service a bit while still ensuring our guests get top quality.”

It also allows Bar Serra to offer some slight twists to classic drinks, with its Skinny Margarita ($10) and Manhattan ($12). Two mocktails are also available on draft: the Daylily ($8) and the Wallflower ($8), a refreshingly floral mix of blackberry, a non-alcoholic orange liqueur and light hops.

The 15 wines, whether on tap or by the bottle, include vintages from California, Oregon, Argentina, Italy and France, while the available beers range from commercial brands like Coors and Heineken, to products from local brewers such as American Solera and Marshall.

“We think we have a pretty good selection to appeal to almost everyone,” Gifford said.