Bakery owner Larry Merritt dies
Bakery owner Larry Merritt dies

  • Updated
Merritt's (copy)

Larry Merritt co-founded Merritt’s Bakery with his wife, Bobbie, in 1979. Merritt died Sunday, according to a post on the bakery's Facebook page.

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file

Larry Merritt, whose Merritt's Bakery has been a Tulsa culinary landmark for more than 40 years, died Sunday. He was 70.

Merritt's death was announced in a post late Monday evening on the Merritt's Bakery Facebook page.

"With heavy hearts, the Merritt family announces the sad news that Larry Merritt passed away Sunday morning," the post reads. "Larry and his wife Bobbie started Merritt’s Bakery in their hometown of Tulsa in 1979. We appreciate your patience and support as we navigate this sorrowful time without our beloved Dad and Grandpa.

"Because of our hardworking and dedicated staff, all three of our shops will be open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday this week as usual," the post concludes.

Merritt's Bakery got its start when Merritt, who was working at a local T.G.& Y. store, decided to open a retail bakery. His wife, Bobbie, "had started doing some cake decorating (in our home), and boy, was it a mess,” he said in a 2014 interview with the Tulsa World. “At home is not the place to be building tiered wedding cakes — just too much flour, too much trimming.”

The Merritts opened a small shop called The Cake Box on 15th Street, across from what is now their main retail location, at 3202 E. 15th St. Other Merritt's Bakery locations are at 9521 Riverside Parkway, and 4930 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow.

Services are pending with Moore's Southlawn.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

