Bake up a treat with MIO Coalition recipes

No doubt there have been long stretches of time this past summer when the last thing one wanted to do was turn on the oven.

But now that there is at least a hint of fall weather in the air, the idea of baking up a treat for family and friends doesn't seem all that off-putting.

Maybe you're getting ready to host an afternoon of football-watching — in that case, a batch of oven-baked Cheeseburger Sliders might be a perfect game day treat. It's a recipe that will get a satisfying snack into your guests' hands with hardly any effort.

Weekends are the perfect time for pancakes, and with a few Made in Oklahoma ingredients, one can turn the humble hoecake into Pumpkin Pecan pancakes that will impress even the groggiest of breakfasters.

And if something sweet is needed for whatever the time of day, it's easy to put together a loaf of Orange Cranberry Bread, which bring two favorite flavors together.

Cheeseburger Sliders

2 pounds lean ground beef

1 teaspoon Daddy Hinkle’s Seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

8 slices mild cheddar cheese

1 package of 12 Hawaiian rolls

Glaze:

½ stick Hiland Butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon Daddy Hinkle’s Seasoning

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard

1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine ground beef, Daddy Hinkle’s, garlic powder, garlic salt and pepper in a bowl. Press the mixture into the bottom of a 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes. Carefully drain off any liquid, and set aside.

2. Slice rolls in half lengthwise. Gently remove layer of ground beef. Place bottom halves of rolls in the baking dish. Top with beef mixture, then layer with slices of cheese. Top with the roll halves.

3. Make glaze by combining melted butter, Daddy Hinkle’s, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce and Seikel’s mustard in a small bowl. Brush tops of rolls with the glaze. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and sliders are toasted.

Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes

2 package Shawnee Mills Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix

½ cup Southern Roots Sisters Maple Pecan Butter

1½ cup Hiland Milk

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

3 Hansen’s Eggs

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1½ cup Miller Pecan Co. chopped pecans

Griffins Original Waffle Syrup

Hiland Butter

1. Heat griddle or skillet over medium heat or to 350 degrees. Grease griddle with vegetable oil if necessary. In a medium bowl, stir pancake mix, maple-pecan butter, milk, vegetable oil, eggs and pumpkin pie spice until well blended.

2. For each pancake, pour slightly less than 1⁄4 cup batter onto the hot griddle. Sprinkle pecans liberally onto each pancake. Cook until edges are dry, flip and serve with Hiland butter and Griffin’s syrup.

Orange Cranberry Bread

2 cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

½ cup sugar

1½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

Zest of 1 large orange

⅔ cup fresh orange juice

2 Hansen’s Eggs, lightly beaten

⅓ cup vegetable oil

1¼ cups fresh cranberries, halved

½ cup Knight Creek Pecans, chopped

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9×5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper or spray with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt together in a large bowl. Stir in the orange zest. Make a well in the center, and add the orange juice, eggs and vegetable oil, stirring just until combined. Gently fold in the cranberries and pecans.

3. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Bake in a preheated oven, about 45 minutes or until done. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then remove to a cooling rack.

Orange Glaze:

½ teaspoon almond extract

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup sugar

¼ cup orange juice

1. Combining all ingredients in a small saucepan and heat gently, stirring continually; do not let mixture boil. Drizzle glaze over warm bread.