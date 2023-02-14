Ward Harrison and his business partners opened the original Bourbon Street Cafe on Tulsa’s Cherry Street in 1996 because they were wanting a little taste of home.

“My wife is from Houston, and there’s a lot of Cajun and Creole cooking in that area of Texas,” Harrison said. “We had first come to Tulsa in 1992 to open the Jason’s Delis here. There wasn’t very many Cajun or Creole places in Tulsa, so we decided to open our own.”

The original restaurant, which was in the space now occupied by SMOKE on Cherry Street, was an immediate hit with local diners and earned a three-and-a-half star rating from the Tulsa World (which at the time used a zero-to-four star system). The concept was so successful that a second location opened in 2000 in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown district.

However, the Tulsa Bourbon Street Cafe closed in 2008. “We had signed a 10-year lease, and when it came up, the rents had gone up and the business had gone down,” Harrison said. “So we decided just to close up.”

The Oklahoma City location continues to flourish, and David Southard, who started out as a server when the Tulsa location opened and now is a partner in the business, said that during his years working mainly in Oklahoma City, “We were always getting asked, ‘When are you going to open in Tulsa again?’”

“I think it was something that we always intended to do,” Harrison said. “I think the pandemic, and all the changes that brought to the industry, kind of served as a reset for us, to really think about coming back to Tulsa. It helped that 2021 was the best year the Oklahoma City restaurant ever had, so we started looking around.

“We met up with Jeff Scott, the owner of this property, and we were really just blown away by it,” he said. “We knew that it would be a perfect fit for our concept.”

The new Bourbon Street Cafe is located in the center at the corner of Second Street and Detroit Avenue, in the area that last was home to Blue Dome Market and Bodega. The interior is done up in black and white — white tables and walls with black chairs, banquettes and fixtures. Images of jazz artists and New Orleans scenes adorn some of the walls, while a trio of flat-screen TVs show show jazz-oriented films and music videos.

The bar in the west end of the building has a stage area for the live music that’s presented Thursday through Sunday. The restaurant has a relatively short wine list but an impressive array of craft cocktails, including its take on such NOLA staples as the Hurricane and the Sazerac, and a quartet of bourbon flights.

The menu has a number of dishes that fans of the original location will remember.

“It’s pretty much the same menu we have in Oklahoma City, as well,” Harrison said. “There are a couple of differences, due to this being a much smaller space than what we have in Oklahoma City. But all the dishes that people remember and expect, they’ll find here.”

During a couple of visits, we decided to focus on some classic New Orleans creations, as well as a few of Bourbon Street Cafe’s signature offerings.

One of the latter items is the Bon Ton ($25), which is a breast of chicken battered and fried, then topped with shrimp and crab meat in a somewhat citrusy sauce that was billed as “Alfredo” but tasted more like the beurre blanc that accompanied another dish. Whatever it was, the sauce certainly livened up the underdone broccoli that were the “seasonal vegetable” on the plate; the garlic mashed potatoes were light on the garlic but flavorful and creamy enough on their own to require little augmentation.

The chicken itself had a golden brown crust that neither sauce nor seafood could dampen, but both crust and chicken could have used some kind of seasoning. The sauteed shrimp and lump crab meat were without fault.

The beurre blanc sauce was also part of the lump crab cake ($22). The words “crab cake” usually conjure up something that has been fried or at least seared, but Bourbon Street Cafe’s version is more like a baked crab stuffing, with a generous amount of crab held together by the sparsest of binders. A scattering of tiny crawfish tails that ringed the mound-shaped cake were described as “blackened” but showed no sign of such a procedure.

We also tried one of the po’ boys, with fried shrimp as the principal filling ($13 — catfish, crawfish and alligator, either fried or blackened, are also available), along with the crawfish étouffée ($20), with the Calamari Royale ($17) as a starter.

Tiny rings and tentacles of squid are served over a Creole tomato sauce, loaded with large chunks of tomato and onion. The calamari itself was on the chewy side, which was expected, but the sauce was enjoyably piquant and led to our cleaning the plate.

The étouffée and the sandwich, however, weren’t quite as satisfying. The étouffée had a more than healthy helping of crawfish, but the sauce lacked the depth and complexity one expects from this dish. It was more like a mild brown gravy.

The po’ boy, which comes dressed with a slaw, pickled onions and a red pepper aioli, was loaded with fried shrimp to the point that it was impossible to pick up. The fact that an ordinary sandwich roll, rather than the sort of French bread used in New Orleans, was used only added to the difficulty. On the other hand, everything inside the sandwich was enjoyable — the shrimp were sweet, the coating crisp, the seasoning done well, the aioli brought a peppery bite to the shrimp and vegetables.

Bourbon Street Cafe is planning on a full day of events for Fat Tuesday, which is Feb. 21. Artists such as Charlie Redd, the Big Bad Brass Band and Randall Shreve will be performing at the bar, while jugglers, magicians, belly dancers and aerialists will be performing in and around the restaurant.

“Fat Tuesday was always a crazy time when we first opened,” said Harrison’s wife, Dyana. “We’re hoping to restart that tradition this year.”

