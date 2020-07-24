Arena Pub & Grill recently opened at 201 S. Denver Ave. across the street from the BOK Center.
The restaurant is owned by Bill Stokely, retired outdoor advertising business owner, and longtime employee Ted Andress.
Arena Pub & Grill inherited the brick oven from the former tenant, Naples Flatbread, and offers a selection of flatbreads and pizzas.
“We’ve added a grill and deep fryer so we also have things like burgers and bratz sliders from Siegi’s (Sausage Factory),” Andress said.
Arena Pub, which features 16 televisions and all new furniture, also offers full bar service with local beers, wines and craft cocktails.
Live music is planned on the weekends, and other days will feature DJs, trivia and karaoke events.
Arena Pub is open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. all week. The phone number is 918-879-1990.