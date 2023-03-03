The AQ Chicken House in Springdale, Ark., which has served up untold millions of fried chicken dinners to everyone from presidents to peasants, announced that it would permanently close March 19, according to the restaurant's website.

The restaurant, located at 1207 N.Thompson St. in Springdale, opened in 1947, and quickly developed a following for its pan-fried chicken, seasoned with lemon pepper, as well as "chicken over the coals," which was fried chicken finished on the grill.

Other popular items were the Pickle-Os, slices of dill pickles that were battered and fried, and served in impressively large portions; what once was billed "Tontitown Spaghetti"; yeasty dinner rolls with strawberry preserves; and fried peaches sprinkled with cinnamon and topped with ice cream.

Roy Ritter established the restaurant as a way, according the AQ Chicken website, "to let (tourists) know how good chicken could taste in the Ozarks" — the "AQ" in the restaurant's name stood for "Arkansas Quality." It helped that the chickens served were raised, killed, cleaned and processed right behind the restaurant in the early days.

President Bill Clinton celebrated his 47th birthday by dining at AQ Chicken, and the restaurant supplied chicken and catfish for President George W. Bush's entourage during a 1999 campaign stop.

An AQ location at 1925 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville was open from 1991 to 2016. AQ Chicken Express used to operate next to that location at 1889 N. College Ave.