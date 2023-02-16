Antoinette Baking Co. will have a pop-up presence at the Philbrook Museum of Art during the run of "Rembrandt to Monet."

Cafe Antoinette, which will be located in the main lobby, next to the entrance to the Patti Johnson Wilson Theater, will offer light refreshments such as sandwiches and pastries, as well as its signature pies to Philbrook visitors.

A seating area will be set up in the lobby, or patrons can take their selections to the dining area of what had been the museum's Kitchen 27 restaurant.

"We're going to be using that area as a kind of lounge area, as we work out what sort of long-range ideas we want to do to the kitchen area," said Scott Stulen, CEO and president of Philbrook.

The cafe will also offer its version of Antoinette's traditional Pie Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays at the museum.