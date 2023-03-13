An annual picnic on the grounds of the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20. The event will be hosted by the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club. Gates open at 9 a.m. for the free and open-to-the-public event.

The event celebrates Cherokee heritage and aims to bring people from all walks of life together for a relaxing, informative and entertaining afternoon.

The 2023 event we will honor the continued partnership between the Cherokee Nation and the state of Oklahoma in celebration of the sale and transfer of the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch from the Oklahoma Historical Society to the Cherokee Nation.

The club was founded in 1899, in Oowala, Indian Territory, Cooweescoowee District, of what is now known as the Cherokee Nation Reservation. Community picnics were the social gatherings of that era. The club continues to honor these traditions as caretakers of culture, heritage and communities.

Said a news release: We welcome you to join us for a traditional hog fry cooked on site, live music, delicious fresh strawberry shortcake and Cherokee games.

For more information, email olliecstarr@gmail.com or visit www.indianwpc.org.