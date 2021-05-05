Andolini's named state's best pizza by Food & Wine

Food & Wine magazine recently named Andolini’s as having the best pizza in the state of Oklahoma, in an article that appeared April 28 on the magazine’s website.

The article’s author, David Landsel, said that the way American pizza culture has evolved to create more options and better pizzas came “just in time for everybody to be sitting at home refusing to eat their own cooking for one more night.

“These days, (serious pizza is) absolutely everywhere, and you wouldn’t believe how good, too,” he writes.

In his estimation, “Andolini’s is the most serious pizza place in the state, make that places plural, because there are already a handful of locations in the region, serving up thoughtful, neo-Neapolitan pies.”

Andolini’s has five locations in the Tulsa area: 1552 E. 15th St.; 114 S. Detroit Ave.; 500 Riverside Terrace, Jenks; 222 S. Main St., Broken Arrow; and the original location, 12140 E. 96th St., in Owasso.

