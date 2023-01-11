Andolini's goes for Guinness record

Andolini's Worldwide is partnering with the University of Tulsa to attempt to earn a place in the Guinness World Book of Records for the "World's Largest Pizza Party," in an event set for 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Reynolds Center on the University of Tulsa campus, 11th Street and Harvard Avenue.

The event, which will take place prior to the men's basketball game between TU and Tulane, will also serve as a benefit for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. The goal is to raise at least $15,000 for Make-A-Wish Tulsa.

The record attempt will also coincide with a meeting of World Pizza Champions, a group of international pizza professionals that will be in Tulsa to create a cookbook.

Mike Bausch, owner of Andolini's Worldwide and president of World Pizza Champions, said, "This is an extremely talented team with a long list of respected partners and vendors with whom we work closely. We were eager to find a way to give back while working together to create a cookbook. Make-A-Wish Oklahoma is our group’s non-profit of choice and we couldn't think of a better way to pay it forward than putting on the largest pizza party to date."

Doors will open at 5 p.m., and those wishing to participate must purchase a ticket to the game, which are priced at $5 and are available at largestpizzaparty.com. Each participant must be able to finish two small pieces of pizza and an eight-ounce bottle of water. Food and drink are provided for the attempt.

The first 1,000 participants will receive a free souvenir sweatshirt and lanyard to commemorate the event. An additional 1,000 sweatshirts will be given away to the first 1,000 students.

A TU-sponsored after party, featuring additional pizza, drinks, and a beer garden, will begin at 6 p.m. , with the game starting at 7 p.m.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Andolini’s for this official Guinness World Record attempt,” said TU President Brad R. Carson. "We look forward to welcoming everyone out to enjoy some great basketball, delicious pizza, and family fun, all while supporting an incredible cause and setting a Guinness World Record."

For more information: largestpizzaparty.com.