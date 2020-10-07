Alpha Grill serves up good food, good deeds

Frank Willis calls what he does “Barbecue with a Twist,” which can include finding ways to combine Mexican, Cajun and Caribbean foods and flavors with traditional Oklahoma barbecue.

“That’s the thing I love to do — just thinking up new things to put together and see what comes from it,” he said. “I know some people are a little surprised when they look over the menu — they’re like, ‘What’s a barbecue joint doing selling burritos?’ But once they try it, they like it.”

We tried one of these experiments, the Alpha Smoked Gumbo ($10), during a recent visit. It combines chunks of smoked chicken, shrimp and slices of hot link and Polish sausage with green onions and rice in a peppery broth. And the whole thing comes topped with a meaty beef baby-back rib.

The broth is a bit thinner than most gumbos we’ve had, but the cayenne-forward heat is nicely balanced — enough that one feels a pleasant burn on the tongue but not so strong as to clear the sinuses. The chicken, which in our serving was mostly white meat, was tender, and the eight good-sized shrimp were perfectly cooked and well-seasoned.