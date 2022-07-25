 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albert G's to mark 30 years with price rollback

Albert G's (copy)

Albert G’s Bar-B-Q will mark its 30th anniversary Wednesday, July 27, by selling sandwiches and dinners at 1992 prices. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Albert G's will celebrate its 30th anniversary Wednesday, July 27, by rolling back prices to what they were in 1992.

That was when the first Albert G's opened in a converted service station at 2748 S. Harvard Ave.

That location, which has undergone major renovations, is still open, along with a downtown spot at 421 E. First St., and its most recent restaurant in Tulsa Hills, 7588 S. Olympia Ave.

"We just wanted to say thank you to Tulsa for 30 great years," owner Chuck Gawey said.

The reduced prices will apply to all sandwiches and dinners at all three locations and is applicable only for dine-in customers.

For more information, go to albertgs.com.

