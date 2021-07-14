Albert G's readies Tulsa Hills location

Albert G's is working on opening its third location in the Tulsa Hills shopping center.
Tulsa World file
By James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World
Albert G's, which opened its first shop in a converted gas station on Harvard Avenue in 1992, is working on opening its third location in the Tulsa Hills shopping center, 7588 S. Olympia Ave.
It takes over a space that once housed a Logan's Roadhouse.
The Harvard location is still in business, at 2748 S. Harvard Ave., as is the downtown restaurant, 421 E. First St.
According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the location is still in the hiring phase, encouraging those looking for work in the restaurant industry to "stop by to fill out an application and sit for a short interview."
A new take on fried calamari is a signature dish at Restaurant Basque
Executive Chef Andrew Donovan talks about the dish at the downtown Tulsa restaurant
Gallery: Memorabilia bound for Tulsa's OKPOP Museum
Superman cel
Superman was voiced by Oklahoman Danny Dark in “Super Friends,” a Hanna-Barbera cartoon that debuted in the 1970s. This is an animation cel from the cartoon.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Donald Duck
Clarence Nash was the original voice for Donald from 1934 to 1985. Nash created the famous gravelly voice when he was a child in rural Oklahoma on a farm outside of Watonga.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Ernie Fields poster
Ernie Fields Sr. was the elder statesman of the many jazz musicians to emerge from northeastern Oklahoma. He was raised in Taft but toured the country in the 1930s and ‘40s with his famous orchestra. His most well-known hit came in 1959, with his version of “In the Mood.” This poster is from the Ernie Fields Sr. Collection.
Stephen Pingry PHOTOS, Tulsa World
Tom Mix toy horse
Cowboy movie star Tom Mix spent part of his life in Dewey. Tony “The Wonder Horse” was Tom’s famous trick horse and appeared in 34 silent films from 1922 to 1932. This Tom Mix/Tony toy horse on wheels is from the Jim Brown Collection.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Leon Russell case
This Leon Russell “roadie case” was used by Russell’s crew to carry equipment when he was on tour in the 1970s. The roadie case is from the Leon Russell Estate Collection.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Jamie Oldaker Eric Clapton tour jacket
This is Tulsa drummer Jamie Oldaker’s jacket from Eric Clapton’s 1977 tour of Japan. The jacket is from the Jamie Oldaker Collection.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Bob Wills statuette
This Rock and Roll Hall of Fame statuette was presented to Bob Wills’ family during his induction ceremony in 1999. The statuette is from the Bob Wills Estate Inc. Collection.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Drum kit
Jim Keltner played this drum on the Bob Dylan Shot of Love tour in 1981. Keltner is one of the most prolific drummers in music history. He has played drums for a who’s who of musicians, including three of the Fab Four: John, George and Ringo. Ringo Starr once stated that he wanted to be the UK’s Jim Keltner. This is from the Jim Keltner Collection.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Luke Cage comic
Archie Goodwin of Tulsa co-created the Marvel Comics character Luke Cage in 1972.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Luke Cage hoodie
The Marvel Comics character Luke Cage was co-created by Tulsa’s Archie Goodwin. Mike Colter played the title character in the Netflix series “Luke Cage.” This is the hoodie he wore in one of his battles against Bushmaster in season 2. This is from the Netflix Luke Cage Collection.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Alfre Woodard apparel
This two-piece outfit was worn by Bishop Kelley graduate Alfre Woodard, who was cast as Mariah Dillard in the Netflix series “Luke Cage.”
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Russell Myers Broom Hilda
Broom-Hilda, a comic strip created in 1970, is written and drawn by Russell Myers of Tulsa. This strip is from the Russell Myers Collection.
StephenPingry
Jesse Ed Davis guitar
Norman-born Jesse Ed Davis (Comanche, Seminole, Muscogee, Kiowa) played this mid-’80s Fender Telecaster on various sessions and when he was a member of the Graffiti band with John Trudell. The guitar is from the Bob Britt Collection.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
$3 for 3 months
Just $3 for 3 months for a digital-only subscription for a limited time. Subscribe in less than a minute:
go.tulsaworld.com/june3
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!