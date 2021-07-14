 Skip to main content
Albert G's readies Tulsa Hills location
Albert G's readies Tulsa Hills location

Best Barbecue Nominee: Albert G’s BBQ

Albert G's is working on opening its third location in the Tulsa Hills shopping center.

 Tulsa World file

Albert G's, which opened its first shop in a converted gas station on Harvard Avenue in 1992, is working on opening its third location in the Tulsa Hills shopping center, 7588 S. Olympia Ave.

It takes over a space that once housed a Logan's Roadhouse.

The Harvard location is still in business, at 2748 S. Harvard Ave., as is the downtown restaurant, 421 E. First St.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the location is still in the hiring phase, encouraging those looking for work in the restaurant industry to "stop by to fill out an application and sit for a short interview."

For more: albertgs.com.

