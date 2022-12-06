Accent is on flavor at Copaneazi's Pizzeria in downtown Tulsa

When one sounds out the syllables in the word “copaneazi,” it certainly sounds as if it originated somewhere in the back streets of Naples or Palermo — a bit of argot that would not sound out of place in situations where “take the cannoli” has a uniquely piquant meaning.

However, the word “copaneazi” — pronounced co-pan-EASE-zee — originated a little closer to home.

“It was something my son came up with when he was about 2 years old,” said Tony Galvez. “For him, it meant that everything was cool, nothing to worry about. When we were trying to come up with a name for this place, one of us suggested it because it sort of sounded Italian without being Italian. And it kind of stuck.”

Thus, Copaneazi’s Pizzeria, the latest concept Galvez and his wife, Emily, have established on the ground floor of the Meridia apartment building at the corner of Sixth Street and Boston Avenue.

The Galvezes first opened The Local Bison in 2018, which offers elevated pub fare. Sandos Rockin’ Deli was the next to open, in 2020. Both these restaurants are noted for providing vegetarian and vegan diners with as many tasty choices as they do for the omnivore crowd.

That continues with Copaneazi’s Pizzeria, which is able to assemble any menu item to make it vegan or vegetarian; gluten-free crusts are also available.

The Galvezes and Joey Guns, who serves as executive chef for all three of the Galvezes’ properties, follow vegan diets, and Guns is well-known for his abilities to craft innovative and highly flavorful vegan creations.

“We actually started talking about doing a pizza place right after we opened Local Bison,” Galvez said. “Then COVID hit, and that idea got put on the back burner for a while.”

When the pizza idea was moved to the front burner, Galvez said there was some talk of focusing on a more eclectic menu, such as “pizzas of the world,” but in the end, everyone decided to stick with a more traditional approach.

“Classics are classics for the simple reason that they’re good,” Galvez said. “We also realized that we could still put our own unique spin on these classic flavor combinations.”

Guns developed the Copaneazi’s dough recipe, drawing inspirations for the pizzas he ate while growing up on the East Coast — relatively thin, yet sturdy without being cracker-crisp, with a slightly nutty flavor and a light texture that is just a touch chewy without being doughy or gummy.

All pizzas, along with a good portion of everything else on the menu, are cooked in a custom-made oven from Marra Forni, a company that specializes in commercial pizza ovens. The Copaneazi’s oven, adorned with the restaurant’s name and hundreds of coppery discs that look as if pennies have been hammered into its surface, is fueled by gas, which heats the stone-lined interior to between 750 and 800 degrees Fahrenheit.

“It takes about two and a half to three minutes to cook a pizza,” Guns said. “At first, we considered getting the old-style double pizza ovens, but realized we could do so much more with a stone-fire oven.”

“And it’s definitely a showpiece,” Galvez added, laughing.

The pizza menu is divided between “Reds,” or pies with tomato-based sauces, and “Whites,” which have olive oil as the basis for the toppings.

We tried one of each: The Bugsy ($14), which had olive oil, mozzarella, caramelized onions, woodfired mushrooms and pesto; and The Bada Bing ($15), topped with a San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, slices of sweet and spicy Italian sausage, pickled jalapeños, grilled onions and a pesto made with calabrese peppers.

Each had its charms. Even with the presence of all sorts of spicy elements, the heat level of the Bada Bing was relatively mild to our palate; there was definitely spice, but it was well-balanced so that the flavor of all the other ingredients came through.

The Bugsy was more sparsely topped, but the sweetness of the onions and the earthiness of the mushrooms, augmented here and there with little herbaceous pops of pesto, was quite tasty. One also got a better taste of the actual crust with this pie.

All pies at Copaneazi’s are 10 inches in diameter and range in price from $13 to $15. Each has some kind of gangster-inspired name, such as the Fughettaboutit ($14), an all-vegetarian pie with artichokes, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers and finished with arugula and balsamic vinegar; the Goodfellas ($14), with cup-and-curl pepperoni; and The Irishman ($14), topped with fried potatoes, pepperoncini, fried rosemary and caramelized onions.

The size of the pizzas is also something of logistical choice: it means that more pies can be cooked at one time.

“But it’s also just a good size,” Galvez said. “We also offer a ‘pizza flight,’ which is any three pies for $36. It’s a good way for a group to try a number of different pizzas at one time.”

Copaneazi’s offers full bar service, with about a dozen signature cocktails, a handful of local and imported beers and a curated array of Italian wines.

Appetizers include an antipasto plate, a house and a Caesar salad, fire-roasted cauliflower, artichoke croquettes, and what it bills as “garlic bites” — deep-fried nuggets of pizza dough tossed with herbed garlic butter and served with the house red sauce.

“You see ‘garlic knots’ everywhere,” Guns said. “But I thought, why do you need to tie dough into a knot? If nothing else, it cuts our prep time for this item in half.”

At present, Copaneazi’s does not offer delivery. Galvez said he was reluctant to use most delivery services, as their fees would be passed on to the consumer.

“We may get to a point where we do limited delivery, say in the downtown area,” he said. “But right now, I kind of like the fact that we’re a place for people to come to, whether they’re dining here or getting take-out.”