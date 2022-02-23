A vroom with a view: Sidecar serves libations, light bites in unique setting

Among the more popular are the GTO Margarita, which combines a jalapeño-infused vodka and house-made sweet & sour mix into a pleasantly astringent drink; and the Old “Smokey” Fashion, served in a smoke-infused glass (the one served to us lacked the smoked element, but was pronounced quite acceptable).

As “sidecar” is also the name of a classic cocktail, from which the margarita springs, we also sampled the Cherry Street Sidecar, a mix of cognac, Cointreau and the sweet & sour mix that was more tangy than sweet.

But, in the words of Alton Brown, “I’m just here for the food,” so we ordered several dishes. From the Starters menu, we selected the Smoked Salmon ($15) and the Boursin Stuffed Mushrooms ($12), along with the Smoked Turkey Panini ($11), choosing the pasta salad as the side, at the recommendation of our server.

The sandwich boasted a generous amount of well-smoked, if not so well-distributed, shaved turkey, seasoned with sweet barbecue sauce on what was described as “jalapeño cornbread.” Some cornmeal was utilized in the making of the bread, which was more like a sourdough in texture, but any jalapeño flavor or heat was nonexistent. The rotini pasta in the salad was of good texture, lightly dressed, with nuggets of soft mozzarella.