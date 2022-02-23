A vroom with a view: Sidecar serves libations, light bites in unique setting

Alex Roth admits that most of the people who come to Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar aren’t really there for the food.
“We’re a pretty drink-forward establishment,” said Roth, the venue’s general manager. “But we take care to make sure the food we serve is high-quality.”
Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar opened in October on the top floor of the 1515 Lofts building, a five-story mixed-use development. The side that faces Cherry Street is home to such retailers as Bruce G. Weber Precious Jewels and CycleBar.
One needs to circle the building to find the modest entrance that leads to Sidecar (this entrance will also give one access to The Hemingway, chef Trevor Tack’s forthcoming steakhouse concept, which will be in the building’s basement). Upon reaching the fifth floor, those who happen to look up will be greeted with the sight of a vintage motorcycle side car hanging from the ceiling.
Motorcycle imagery is used to accent the interior, from black-and-white murals to a poster from the 1975 film “Sidecar Racers” (no — I had never heard of it, either), but the atmosphere of the place is far from frenetic, with warm woods and caramel-colored leathers.
The bar’s patio area, which overlooks 15th Street, will certainly be a major feature of Sidecar’s success, especially as the weather becomes more clement. It is spacious, with a variety of seating and standing options, from high-top tables to chairs that line the long, narrow fire pit.
Sidecar’s exterior glass walls are actually like garage doors, which can be raised to give visitors easier access to the outside world. The northside moveable wall is screened, with a Plexiglas bar against which one may lounge while contemplating the Tulsa skyline.
“We actually had the doors open last week, when the weather was really nice,” said Mel Azii, the venue’s daytime manager.
Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar is a product of the Oklahoma City-based Provision Concepts, which has opened several restaurants in the Oklahoma City area, including Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse, Birra Birra Craft Pizzeria, and Bandee’s Barbecue, as well as two Sidecar locations.
Azii said the menus will be consistent among all Sidecar locations, although it will offer seasonal cocktails for a limited time.
“We have some customers who really fall in love with the seasonal cocktails,” Azii said. “The only downside is they are truly seasonal. We had a watermelon cocktail a while back, and people kept asking for it after we stopped serving it. But we don’t keep the ingredients for those drinks around.”
On the bright side, Sidecar has an array of 14 signature cocktails, as well as a stock of more than 100 spirits available, as well as 33 beers, most of them from Oklahoma breweries, and a selection of about 30 wines (which are stored in the venue’s “wine attic,” which servers access via ladder behind the restaurant’s bar).
Among the more popular are the GTO Margarita, which combines a jalapeño-infused vodka and house-made sweet & sour mix into a pleasantly astringent drink; and the Old “Smokey” Fashion, served in a smoke-infused glass (the one served to us lacked the smoked element, but was pronounced quite acceptable).
As “sidecar” is also the name of a classic cocktail, from which the margarita springs, we also sampled the Cherry Street Sidecar, a mix of cognac, Cointreau and the sweet & sour mix that was more tangy than sweet.
But, in the words of Alton Brown, “I’m just here for the food,” so we ordered several dishes. From the Starters menu, we selected the Smoked Salmon ($15) and the Boursin Stuffed Mushrooms ($12), along with the Smoked Turkey Panini ($11), choosing the pasta salad as the side, at the recommendation of our server.
The sandwich boasted a generous amount of well-smoked, if not so well-distributed, shaved turkey, seasoned with sweet barbecue sauce on what was described as “jalapeño cornbread.” Some cornmeal was utilized in the making of the bread, which was more like a sourdough in texture, but any jalapeño flavor or heat was nonexistent. The rotini pasta in the salad was of good texture, lightly dressed, with nuggets of soft mozzarella.
The salmon was flavorful and not at all dry, in spite of being hot-smoked. It was served with grain mustard, a mix of green and black olives, and a jalapeño relish that seemed to be little more than minced pickled peppers. Use with caution, unless you don’t mind your tastebuds being overwhelmed by capsaicin for a while.
The large cremini mushroom caps were generously filled with a mixture of boursin and cream cheese and a hint of bacon, and came with tasty marinated artichoke hearts and triangles of pita bread.
During the photo shoot, we were able to sample the Barbecue Chicken Flatbread ($12) and the Bruschetta ($10). The flatbread, which used the same sweet barbecue sauce as the turkey sandwich, was a winner, as the flatbread remained crisp to convey its toppings without mishap. Tomatoes, artichoke hearts, bits of mozzarella and microgreens were piled to precarious heights on a pita, making this bruschetta a definite fork food.
The Cherry Street Sidecar is the company’s first foray into the Tulsa market. It is readying a second Sidecar location in Jenks, along with opening its brunch concept, Hatch Early Mood Food, in the next few weeks. (A Cherry Street location for a Hatch Early Mood Food is also in the works.)
