A turn for The Wurst: Food truck takes up temporary residence at Cabin Boys Brewery

Even when she is tending to a plancha loaded with sizzling sausages for which dozens of diners are eagerly waiting, Lyndsi Baggett does not care to be called a chef.

“I am the ‘business owner,’” she said, laughing. “I’ve never claimed to be a chef. But I remember, last Oktoberfest, I was working the grill and had a line of about 50 people waiting for their orders, and Eli Huff, who’s worked at a lot of places around town, happened to walk by. He just grinned at me and said, ‘What’s up, chef?’

“And I knew he was just making a joke,” Baggett said.

While Baggett makes no claim at being a chef, she has been in the restaurant business for many years in Tulsa, Owasso, New York City, and Austin, Texas. And the business of which she is the owner, the food truck known as The Wurst, has over the course of a decade developed a passionate following.

For the next couple of months, that following can count on The Wurst remaining more or less in one place. The Wurst has taken over the space at Cabin Boys Brewery that formerly was home to 1907 Barbecue.

“We really love the chill atmosphere they have here,” Baggett said. “And brats and beer are a perfect combination.”

Baggett said her inspiration for creating The Wurst dates back to her days working in New York and Austin, where she discovered such things as The Best Wurst, a food cart in Austin specializing in high-quality sausage sandwiches.

“When I moved back to Tulsa to be closer to family, I realized there wasn’t anything like that here,” she said.

Baggett’s original plan was to make her own sausages, and she took a sausage-making course from the owners of Burn Co. Barbecue.

“I was the only woman in a class full of hunters,” she said. “I loved it, but then I discovered that Siegi’s does such a great job making sausages that it just made more sense to use their product. My goal was that we would serve locally made, high quality products, and Siegi’s certainly meets those standards. I’ve also used sausages from 413 Farm and Grassroots Ranch, which are also local.”

Since it started in April 2011, The Wurst has been a fixture at nightspots such as the IDL Ballroom and Soundpony, a regular at Tulsa’s Mayfest and Oktoberfest celebrations, and at events at Tulsa’s Expo Square.

The Wurst has a core menu of four sausages: an unsmoked pork bratwurst; a smoked pork and beef brat with cheddar and Swiss cheeses blended in; a spicy pork and beef brat; and a vegetarian sausage, made with “tofurkey.”

Baggett said she also offers frankfurters, also produced by Siegi’s Sausage Factory, that appeal to youngsters. And she will put together specials, such as the sandwich served during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, which was essentially a corned beef and cabbage dinner on a toasted garlic bun.

During a recent visit we sampled three of main four menu items (each $10; the vegetarian sausage is $11), which are dressed with grilled onions and sauerkraut, and topped with The Wurst’s signature spicy mustard and curry ketchup.

The sausages are par-cooked in beer and butter, then finished on the grill to give their casings a little extra crunch. The texture of the sausages themselves is firm, with the meat juicy and perfectly cooked through.

I’ve been a fan of Siegi’s sausages for decades, so the original bratwurst and the “cheesewurst” were familiar tastes nicely enhanced by the sweetness of the onions, the gentle tang of the mild sauerkraut and the richness of the curry ketchup.

The spicy brat certainly packed a peppery punch, so much so that I was glad I saved that one for last. Dousing each bite with a bit more of the ketchup may not have cooled the heat, but it was certainly tasty.

Baggett said a lot of trial and error went into the creation of her curry ketchup.

“I tried a lot of varieties that are out there, and they just weren’t right,” she said. “Then I came across the curry seasoning that had this kind of floral, tropical flavor, and I knew that was it. Personally, I put that stuff on French fries, scrambled eggs, everything.”

Baggett developed her ketchup and mustard recipes as part of Kitchen 66, the food business incubator program sponsored by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.

“I’m a big fan of the program,” she said. “Kitchen 66 is our commissary kitchen, and one of the great things about it is that every time I’m there, I meet a new entrepreneur working to make his or her dreams come. I just love the whole concept of it.”

While The Wurst may have a semi-permanent home, Baggett said she does not intend to remain tied down. She plans to take the cart out to Mayfest, to events at Expo Square and elsewhere.

And there are plans for an expanded menu that would include such items as pork and chicken schnitzel.

“Of course, a bigger menu is going to mean a bigger truck, because what we have now is basically a hot dog cart,” Baggett said. “But that’s in the plans. I also bought the Lick Your Lips mini-doughnuts cart, and we’re finally going to get that going next month.”

