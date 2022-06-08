A taste of Italy, Okie-style: Il Seme adds Italian accent to downtown dining

As soon as a menu was presented to me during a recent visit to Il Seme, I knew the first thing to order was the arancini.

Arancini are balls of rice, often made with leftover risotto and filled with cheese (although meats and vegetables can also be used), which have been breaded and fried until golden brown.

At Il Seme, they come filled with ground lamb or mozzarella cheese. We opted for the cheese-stuffed version ($7), which arrived at the table in a small bowl, and sitting atop a few generous spoonfuls of a tomato sauce.

The exterior crust was very thin, and very crisp, the rice it surrounded was perfectly cooked — firm to the tooth without being crunchy — and the cheese was gooey and stretchy, as good mozzarella should be.

The arancini come two to an order, and my companion and I were quite happy to split the order. What we came close to fighting over, however, was the sauce. It was deeply, richly flavored, and we were so taken with the taste — and trying to figure out all the things that might have gone into creating it — that we did everything but lick the bowl clean to get every drop.

It’s a story that makes Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford, the co-owners of Il Seme, laugh heartily.

“It’s funny because that sauce uses just a few ingredients,” said Becklund, who also is the restaurant’s chef. “It’s just tomatoes, garlic, oil and salt.”

Those tomatoes, however, are authentic San Marzano tomatoes imported from Italy and give whatever dish in which they are used a unique depth of flavor that most domestic tomatoes can’t even dream of attaining.

Il Seme, which is Italian for “seed,” is the third concept Becklund and Ford have created. They also run the James Beard Award-nominated Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy in Depew, as well as its urban variant, FarmBar, which was the Tulsa World’s best new restaurant of 2020.

The seed for Il Seme was planted in the wake of misfortune. FarmBar was one of the businesses affected when a neighboring restaurant, Burn Co. BBQ, was destroyed by fire earlier this year.

Ford said at first it appeared as if the FarmBar location had not suffered extensive damage, but as repair work began, more issues were discovered.

“We thought we were going to be able to open relatively soon, and that just wasn’t going to be the case,” Ford said.

Becklund said they were approached by Jackie Price, whose Price family owns a number of downtown buildings, about taking over the space that had been the home of Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli.

“It was kind of like a restaurant fairy tale,” Ford said, laughing. “Everything about getting this place opened just seemed to fall into place — inspections, licensing, all the things that usually take forever. We also had a seasoned, well-trained staff with us, which made it easier as well. If we had had to start from scratch, I don’t know how long it would take to get open.”

Jordan Hawley, who previously worked as sous chef and chef de cuisine at Amelia’s Wood-Fire Grill, is the executive chef at Il Seme.

“When Lisa first approached me about this idea, I could see her enthusiasm and passion for this concept, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Hawley said.

Becklund has become famous for the farm-to-table dinners she creates at Living Kitchen, focusing almost exclusively on ingredients from Oklahoma producers. She said Il Seme has that same philosophy, in that most of the meats, vegetables and dairy products used are locally sourced.

However, some items — those tomatoes, for example, as well as some cheeses, dried pastas and the flours used to make the fresh pastas — are imported from Italy.

“This really is where I live,” Becklund said of Italian cuisine. Before moving to Oklahoma, she was chef of an acclaimed Seattle restaurant specializing in southern Italian cuisine.

“Here we are following the rules of Italian cooking, some which go back centuries, but we are also adapting them to reflect this region of Oklahoma, just as Italian food reflects the regions where it is prepared,” Becklund said.

The menu at Il Seme has five categories: Antipasto (appetizers), Insalata e Vedura (salad and vegetables), Primi (pastas), Secondi (entrees) and Dolce (desserts).

Along with the arancini, we sampled the fried olives stuffed with ground pork ($9) as an appetizer, with the mellow pork balancing the briny tang of the olives, followed by two salads, the Insalata simplice ($9) and the Cavofiori arrosto ($9).

The “simple salad” was just that — lettuce, shaved radishes in a lemony dressing —while the other featured lightly roasted purple cauliflower along with toasted slices of garlic, plump golden raisins and chopped pecans that mixed the sweet and savory, the earthy and tangy.

Our pasta choices were the fettuccini Bolognese ($17) and the linguini Vongole ($18). The Bolognese sauce was surprisingly light, and the ribbons of fresh pasta were not swimming in excess sauce. The linguini, which started out as dried pasta, was a perfect al dente, and complimented with a light, lemony sauce, a topping of toasted breadcrumbs to add texture, and good portion of fresh, tender clams.

For the entree, we chose the Pollo arrosto ($28 for two), a half chicken from Grass Roots Farms rubbed with garlic and herbs, and served over roasted spring vegetables. A good roast chicken is hard to beat, and the dark meat was juicy and flavorful and actually tasted like chicken. The white meat, unfortunately, was bone-dry (the leftovers did make for a decent chicken salad the next day).

The big surprise of the dish was the roasted vegetables, and the items we at first thought were tiny potatoes were, in fact, baby turnips, which were creamy and sweet.

The desserts more than made up for any deficiencies with the entree. The rose panna cotta ($7) was silky smooth, with the faint rose flavor in the custard balanced by the bright tartness of the fresh strawberries. And the strawberry Pavlova ($8) was divine — a thin, crisp meringue shell over lightly sweetened whipped cream and delicate lemon curd.

The interior has been done over with a deep, cool blue for the foundation color. The atmosphere is casually elegant, although with all the hard surfaces, it can get a little loud. Our server, Ella, was friendly and efficient, and paced the meal well.

“One thing we’ve noticed in the relatively short time we’ve been open is that a lot of our guests are following the menu, trying something from each category,” Hawley said. “On the other hand, we also have people who come in just for a bowl of pasta, and that’s perfectly fine, too.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.