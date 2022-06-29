A little taste of the Big Easy at Louisiana Seafood & Po' Boys

Lang Thang realizes why some people might feel a bit uncertain about what to expect when he greets them at his family’s restaurant.

“I get funny looks sometimes,” Thang said. “The restaurant is called Louisiana Seafood, but then they see me. I’m Asian. I’m from Myanmar. So they maybe think the food isn’t authentic.

“But once they taste it,” he said, smiling broadly, “they know we are doing things right.”

The shop’s full name is Louisiana Seafood & Po’ Boys, which Thang operates with his uncle, Lun Mang, and mother-in-law, Niang No. Mang and No oversee the kitchen, while Thang handles the front of the house.

Thang said his family moved from Myanmar while he was in high school, settling first in Louisiana. He said many of his family members had experience working in restaurants in their native country, and they quickly found jobs in the industry here, including restaurants specializing in Louisiana food.

Thang moved to Tulsa in 2014, because he had family in the city’s vibrant Myanmar community. And when he thought about starting a restaurant of his own, he considered one that would serve Myanmar cuisine.

“But there is another restaurant (Kai Burmese Cuisine) that does very good Myanmar food, and we did not want to compete with them,” he said. “My uncle has learned how to make real Louisiana food, so we decide to bring the real taste of Louisiana to Tulsa.”

That effort to bring the “real taste of Louisiana to Tulsa” includes importing most of its ingredients — from the fish and shellfish to the bread for the po’ boy sandwiches — from the Pelican State.

True aficionados of po’ boys — the oversized sandwich that is usually filled with fried seafood or fish, a signature Louisiana creation — are often extremely particular about the bread used. For them, an authentic po’ boy can only be served in a certain type of French bread, with a light, thin crust and soft but sturdy interior.

Louisiana Seafood gets its bread from Gambino’s Bakery, a New Orleans establishment that is one of two bakeries whose products are considered essential for a true po’ boy.

We tried the shrimp po’ boy ($11.99) during a recent visit and can attest that the texture and flavor of the bread met all the requirements. Our sandwich had spent a few minutes on a grill or under a panini press, which added a few char lines to the surface and gave the crust a touch more crispness.

It was also of quite substantial size, with a generous amount of fried shrimp, and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayonnaise and ketchup. Thang said some people are surprised by the addition of that last condiment, but said “when people try it, they like the flavor.”

Po’ boys are also available with fried oysters, catfish, alligator and soft-shell crab, crawfish, roast beef, hot sausage, smoked sausage, ham and turkey.

We also tried the medium catfish and shrimp plate ($14.99), which included six large fried shrimp and two good-sized catfish filets, along with a helping of fries and a salad of iceberg lettuce, a thick slice of Roma tomato and ranch dressing.

The catfish, as is most of the proteins here, was cooked to order and arrived to the table ripping hot. The fish itself was moist, flaky and remarkably clean tasting, without the muddiness or fishiness that catfish can have (and, granted, that some people enjoy). The crust was light on the cornmeal, so that it had the crunch without the graininess.

We also sampled the gumbo ($6.99), which comes with a full serving of white rice on the side. The broth was richly colored and flavorful, although more mildly seasoned than I expected. Louisiana-style hot sauce and sriracha are on the table for those wanting to amp up the spice level.

The method of presenting rice and soup separately is more in line with Myanmar cuisine, Thang said.

“We have fried rice on our menu, and it is traditional when you have rice to serve it with a soup,” he said. “That is why we also have pho (the Vietnamese soup) on our menu as well, because our Myanmar customers can order that to go with the fried rice.”

Another cross-cultural offering is the crawfish egg roll ($1.99), a large bundle of cabbage, carrot and finely minced crawfish in the thin wrapper.

The space Louisiana Seafood & Po’ Boys occupies has been home to a number of other eateries, most notably Asian Kitchen. Thang said he originally looked for a spot in the vicinity of Woodland Hills Mall, which is close to where he lives, but found what was available either too expensive, or not fitted out for restaurant use.

“That was a good thing about this place — we did not have to do a lot of things to get it ready,” he said. “I did get new booths, tables and chairs, because the old stuff was in bad shape.”

