A bite of history: Freddie's takes over Hatfield's in east Tulsa

One might think there is a bit of an identity crisis going on at the restaurant near the corner of Admiral Place and Garnett Road.
The sign that stands out front announces to passersby that this is “Hatfield’s,” while the building itself is labeled as “Freddie’s.”
Step inside, however, and any confusion is instantly erased with one glance at the menu.
“This is a Freddie’s,” said Jimmy Willis, who runs this, the third iteration of a local hamburger empire. “We opened about a year ago, and because of the signage, we called it Hatfield’s by Freddie’s. But we’re in the process of changing everything over to the Freddie’s name.”
Freddie’s and Hatfield’s have long histories in the world of Tulsa hamburger joints.
Freddie’s traces its history back to 1954, when James Willis opened a namesake hamburger stand at Pine Street and Boston Avenue. His son, Freddie, opened the Freddie’s in 1998 at 802 S. Lewis Ave., taking over a space formerly occupied by two other burger-oriented businesses. A second Freddie’s is at 9130 E. 11th St.
The building now occupied by the third Freddie’s started its life as a Tastee-Freez in 1964, which became Tanner’s Drive-In in the early 1970s. Howard Hatfield bought the restaurant a few years later and expanded the menu to include barbecue.
In 1995, Lera and Gary Smith bought the restaurant and operated it as Hatfield’s until last year.
“I was cooking at our 11th Street store when Gary, who I’ve known for years, stopped by and asked if we’d be interested in buying the place,” said Jimmy Willis, taking a moment at the end of a Friday lunch rush to talk. “It was kind of a no-brainer to say yes. For one thing, we live in this neighborhood, and it’s close enough to the 11th Street store that it’s easy to keep an eye on both.”
Willis said they had considered continuing with offering barbecue as a way of continuing some of the Hatfield’s menu.
“We were doing ribs for a while, but we stopped that a while back,” he said. “The only barbecue thing we offer is a shredded brisket sandwich that we’ll probably keep on the menu.”
For those who have visited the other Freddie’s locations, the rest of the menu at the newest incarnation will come as no surprise. While hot dogs with chili ($2.60) and cheese ($2.95), as well as without ($2.25) are available, along with a BLT sandwich ($4.95), chicken strips ($3.75) and a grilled chicken salad ($7.25), burgers and their typical accompaniments are the main event.
We were wanting to try the one other nonburger offering, the rib-eye steak sandwich ($8.99), but were informed at each of our visits that it was unavailable. The first time, we substituted the chicken-fried steak sandwich ($6.95), which can be dressed with mayo, lettuce and tomato. While the breaded beef patty was probably an institutional creation, it was crisp and tender and made for a tasty sandwich. We added a side of cheese tater tots ($3.95), which came topped with a sharp white cheese sauce.
At our second visit, this time taking advantage of Freddie’s drive-through service, we weren’t informed that the rib-eye was unavailable until we showed up to get our order and that instead we were given a double char burger with cheese ($7.50) in its place, at no charge.
The burger was dressed the same way the rib-eye is served, with only lettuce, tomato and mayo. While the burger is described as being cooked over an open flame, our sample was definitely the product of a flat-topped griddle. It lacked the fried-in onions that are part of Freddie’s regular burgers but otherwise was perfectly acceptable.
The onion rings ($3.95) and the caramel milkshake ($3.30-$4.30) that we ordered, on the other hand, were worth any fuss. The rings were crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside, as they should be, and the shake was well-swirled with caramel sauce.
During the interview and photo shoot, we were able to sample the brisket sandwich ($9.95) and the Spanish fries ($3.65-$4.15). The sandwich included a generous portion of long strands of shredded beef steeped in Head Country barbecue sauce (a cup of extra sauce, along with raw red onions and a pickle spear also came with the sandwich).
Freddie’s hand-cuts its fries, and they certainly have that homemade taste. To make them “Spanish,” raw red onion and pickled jalapenos are tossed on top. It was less a dish than an uneasy alliance among warring factions. Perhaps a drizzle of that white queso sauce might have brought everything together.
In addition to the three restaurants, Freddie’s has been one of the leading concessions at the Tulsa State Fair for more than 40 years, operating a number of burger kiosks, as well as sites selling freshly grilled corn on the cob and giant cinnamon rolls.
“We’ve just started offering boxes of our cinnamon rolls at our 11th Street store,” Willis said. “We ask that people call in orders that can be picked up the next day.”
To order cinnamon rolls, call 918-836-5600.
