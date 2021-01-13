A bite of history: Freddie's takes over Hatfield's in east Tulsa

In 1995, Lera and Gary Smith bought the restaurant and operated it as Hatfield’s until last year.

“I was cooking at our 11th Street store when Gary, who I’ve known for years, stopped by and asked if we’d be interested in buying the place,” said Jimmy Willis, taking a moment at the end of a Friday lunch rush to talk. “It was kind of a no-brainer to say yes. For one thing, we live in this neighborhood, and it’s close enough to the 11th Street store that it’s easy to keep an eye on both.”

Willis said they had considered continuing with offering barbecue as a way of continuing some of the Hatfield’s menu.

“We were doing ribs for a while, but we stopped that a while back,” he said. “The only barbecue thing we offer is a shredded brisket sandwich that we’ll probably keep on the menu.”

For those who have visited the other Freddie’s locations, the rest of the menu at the newest incarnation will come as no surprise. While hot dogs with chili ($2.60) and cheese ($2.95), as well as without ($2.25) are available, along with a BLT sandwich ($4.95), chicken strips ($3.75) and a grilled chicken salad ($7.25), burgers and their typical accompaniments are the main event.