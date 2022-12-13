918 Maples Tacos & Cantina offers flavorful Mexican fare

It all comes down to the taco.

A taco is an extremely simple creation: a tortilla, usually containing a bit of meat, a sprinkling of vegetation, a dab of sauce, perhaps some shreds of cheese. And examples of the infinite variety of combinations and quality such a simple object may contain can be found these days on almost any street corner where one might park a food truck.

Yet the simplicity of the taco is also the challenge — to take something so basic and make it into something memorable.

“Personally, I would rather sell one taco that I know is the best I can make it, than to sell 100 tacos that are just good enough,” said Jose Bamaca. “Because I know if you serve someone the best taco you can make, they are going to come back for more.”

It’s a philosophy that has served Bamaca well since he opened 918 Maples Cafe & Catering, first as a food truck, then as a brick-and-mortar location near 21st Street and Memorial Drive.

Bamaca was among the first Tulsa restaurateurs to tout birria tacos, which feature meat (goat is traditional, but beef is more common north of the border) that has been marinated and slow-cooked in a flavorful broth, or consommé, until meltingly tender and loaded into tortillas with cheese and green onions and grilled until the tortillas are crisp and the cheese melted. The tacos are served with a cup of the consommé for dipping.

Bamaca’s birria tacos were our introduction to this style, and they remain the standard by which all others we’ve encountered have been judged — and most of those we have subsequently tried have not met that standard.

Bamaca recently opened a second location, under the slightly altered name of 918 Maples Tacos & Cantina, as the newest business in Tulsa’s Studio Row neighborhood around the refurbished Church Street Studio at Third Street and Trenton Avenue.

Bamaca said he had not been actively looking for a new space, but, “When an opportunity presents itself, it’s probably a wise thing to take advantage of it.”

The space had been home to Mango’s Cuban Cafe, which shuttered earlier this year. Bamaca said he knew about the place and had even driven by to check it out. But as there were no notices of it being for lease in the windows, he put it out of his mind.

Then, a fellow restaurant owner, Frank Villalovos of Calaca Fresh Mex, got in touch with him.

“Frank told me that the owners had reached out to him about this space, but Frank said it wasn’t for him because he prefers locations that have drive-up windows,” Bamaca said. “So he sent me the information, saying that I should get in touch right away because he knew of at least three others who were looking at this place.”

Bamaca said he got in touch with those involved and brought along some of his birria tacos to help seal the deal.

While the 21st Street location features dishes from Bamaca’s catering menu, such as fried chicken tenders and pastas, his idea for the new shop was to focus on Mexican food basics — tacos, burritos, empanadas, tortas, fajitas.

During a recent visit, my companion and I chose dishes that would provide as broad an overview of the menu as possible, namely the Mexi Sampler ($15) and the Choice Taco Plate ($15).

The taco plate included three tacos, along with rice and beans; one could chose from chicken, chorizo sausage, carne asada (steak), al pastor (pork) or compechanos — something of a Mexican mixed grill of various proteins.

We went with the carne asada, the al pastor and the compechanos. The al pastor was the favorite — well-marinated pieces of pork crisped on the flatiron to add a slight smoky flavor. The compechanos were equally tasty, perhaps due in part to the presence of some of that al pastor pork. The steak in the carne asada taco was tender and tasty, but did not quite burst with flavor as did its plate mates.

Rice and refried beans are too often afterthoughts, but 918 Maples’s rice and beans are exceptions. The rice is perfectly cooked and well-seasoned, and the beans are nicely unctuous (black beans are available as well). Suffice it to say, we cleaned the plate.

Other taco fillings available include birria, shrimp, grilled tilapia, fried mahi mahi and mole.

The Mexi Sampler includes items also available individually as appetizers: two chicken flautas, one beef empanada and one chicken empanada, and several wedges of a quesdilla, along with servings of an excellent guacamole, pico de gallo and shredded lettuce, with a cup of white queso for dipping.

The deep-fried empanadas were the star here. The pastry shell holding the ground beef and shredded chicken fillings fries up light and puffy and wonderfully crisp. The chicken in the flautas remained juicy, and the tang of the cheese in the quesadilla kept this from being pedestrian.

During the photo shoot, I was also able to sample one of the more unusual creations, the Birria Pizza ($20). It is a stack of three large tortillas, layered with cheese and birria beef and griddled until crisp. It comes with cups of consommé, rice and beans.

The birria is as good as we remembered: tender, loaded with flavor, with a broth that one might wish simply to sip rather than use as a dipping sauce.

Freshly fried flour tortilla chips and a cruet of a roasted tomato salsa with more than a hint of spice are complimentary.

“Everything we can make in-house, we do,” said General Manager Heather Kunsman, who has worked with Bamaca for close to five years. “The tortillas, everything. We just managed to get our liquor license a couple of days ago, so right now we’re only offering margaritas, but even those, we make it all fresh. There’s nothing artificial in them.”

The tables, chairs and banquettes will be familiar to those who patronized Mango’s; Bamaca said they were in excellent condition, and the orange color echoed that of his 918 Maples logo. The murals now decorating the walls, as well as some of the other artwork, were painted by Kunsman herself.

Saturday, Dec. 10, was the restaurant’s official grand opening, although Kunsman said there has been a steady flow of people stopping in during the soft opening week.

“As much as I’m concerned about the food I serve, I’m just as concerned about customer service,” Bamaca said. “People like to feel important, and we want to make sure that our guests feel that way when they come here.

“Some people think you have to have a big restaurant to be a success,” he said. “I’d rather have a place with 20 tables, where we can make sure that we treat people well and serve them great food.”

Meet Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of the Year for 2022 Tulsans of the Year: Saint Francis mass shooting first responders, victims, co-workers Tulsans of the Year: Gary Brooks Tulsans of the Year: Bryan Crowe Tulsans of the Year: Evan Dougoud Tulsans of the Year: Hau Suan Khai Tulsans of the Year: Brit Hensel Tulsans of the Year: Isaiah Jarvis Tulsans of the Year: Rick Guild Tulsans of the Year: Carrie Moss Tulsans of the Year: Rebecka Peterson Tulsans of the Year: Rodgers family Tulsans of the Year: Malcolm Rodriguez Tulsans of the Year: Andy Scurto Tulsans of the Year Nick Sidorakis