918 Maples opens new location on Studio Row

Chef Jose Bamaca, whose 918 Maples Cafe & Catering was one of the places that introduced birria tacos to the Tulsa dining scene, has opened a second location, called 918 Maples Tacos & Cantina, 317 S. Trenton Ave., in the Studio Row neighborhood.

The new location, which took over the space once home to Mangos Cuban Cafe, will have a menu more focused on Mexican food.

The original 918 Maples, at 8151 E. 21st St., boasts a wide-ranging menu that includes pasta dishes, chicken tenders and catfish, along with a selection of tacos.

“The new Trenton location will be more like a traditional Mexican taqueria,” Bamaca said. “We have eight different kinds of tacos, all on handmade tortillas. We have fajitas, carne asada, paradillas (a kind of mixed grill). It’s the sort of place I’ve always wanted to have.”

918 Maples Tacos & Cantina opened Monday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“We’re still working on getting our liquor license, and once we get that, we’re going to expand our hours,” Bamaca said.

Bamaca began his professional cooking career in his native Mexico before immigrating to the United States in 2004. He came to Tulsa and began working in a variety of restaurants, including HuHot Mongolian Grill, On the Border and The Melting Pot. He later began a catering company that led to his opening 918 Maples Cafe & Catering.

Toffee company opens in Philtower

Goodytwos Toffee Company, a confectionery company specializing in chocolate-coated toffees, will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at its location in the Philtower Building, 427 S. Boston Ave.

The company was founded in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2011 by Donna Hansen Gabrilson and Stacey Barnes, a mother-daughter team. They closed their brick-and-mortar location in 2014 but continued the business online through 2021.

Tulsans Joel and Melinda Stinnett, founders of the consulting firm Stinnett & Associates, had been customers of Goodytwos Toffee for years, and when they learned that Gabrilson and Barnes were planning to close the business, they purchased it and spent the past year relocating it to Tulsa.

General manager Licia Sorrentino said the company is using the kitchen area that was part of the long-closed Tavolo restaurant to manufacture its products.

“Everything is done in house,” she said. “We use the best quality ingredients and work in small batches to make sure the quality is what it should be.”

Goodytwos offers three types of toffee on a regular basis: Traditional, Sweet & Salty, and Double-Crossed, which is toffee coated with dark chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate. It also has two seasonal confections available: a white chocolate-coated toffee and its take on peppermint bark called Comfort & Joy.

Sorrentino said the hours for the retail space in the Philtower lobby will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and by appointment. 918-637-6422, goodytwos.com

Boston Deli offers prime rib special

The holidays are often a time of culinary indulgence, and the Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., is offering an especially indulgent meal for its December Chef’s Special.

An herb-crusted prime rib of beef, served with a green chili jus, horseradish cream and rosemary Yorkshire pudding is the entree, accompanied by whipped potatoes flavored with garlic and Parmesan cheese, Brussels sprouts drizzled with balsamic vinegar and a “steak house” chop salad of Romaine lettuce, red onion, roasted tomatoes, bacon and blue cheese crumbles.

Dessert is a rosemary orange créme bruleé.

Cost is $40 per person, and beer and wine pairings are available.

The Chef’s Special is available 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday in December. Reservations are recommended. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.