5 to find: Sink your teeth into these variations of grilled cheese sandwiches at QuikTrip

Want to start off 2021 by being cheesy?

QT Kitchens, located inside QuikTrip stores, offers a basic grilled cheese sandwich that is plenty of meal for $1.99.

Or if you want to get creative, the basic grilled cheese can be a foundation for whatever sandwich you might like to build. For an additional charge, you can customize your own sandwich by adding bacon, sausage, ham, turkey, roast beef, pepperoni, salami or an assortment of veggies and sauces.

In addition to the fundamental grilled cheese, QT’s menu includes two breakfast grilled cheese sandwiches and six other lunch-type grilled cheese sandwiches. How interesting do you want your grilled cheese to be? Here are five to find:

Cuban grilled cheese

What’s on it? How about pulled pork, Black Forest ham, pickles and yellow mustard topped with Swiss cheese. If you’re curious how it all blends together on sourdough, you can give it a try for $4.99.

Buffalo chicken grilled cheese

This is pretty much what the name says it’s going to be: Slices of grilled chicken, covered in buffalo sauce, are topped with two types of cheeses (American and cheddar) and it comes on toasted sourdough. Cost is $3.49.