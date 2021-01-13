5 to find: Sink your teeth into these variations of grilled cheese sandwiches at QuikTrip

Want to start off 2021 by being cheesy?
QT Kitchens, located inside QuikTrip stores, offers a basic grilled cheese sandwich that is plenty of meal for $1.99.
Or if you want to get creative, the basic grilled cheese can be a foundation for whatever sandwich you might like to build. For an additional charge, you can customize your own sandwich by adding bacon, sausage, ham, turkey, roast beef, pepperoni, salami or an assortment of veggies and sauces.
In addition to the fundamental grilled cheese, QT’s menu includes two breakfast grilled cheese sandwiches and six other lunch-type grilled cheese sandwiches. How interesting do you want your grilled cheese to be? Here are five to find:
Cuban grilled cheese
What’s on it? How about pulled pork, Black Forest ham, pickles and yellow mustard topped with Swiss cheese. If you’re curious how it all blends together on sourdough, you can give it a try for $4.99.
Buffalo chicken grilled cheese
This is pretty much what the name says it’s going to be: Slices of grilled chicken, covered in buffalo sauce, are topped with two types of cheeses (American and cheddar) and it comes on toasted sourdough. Cost is $3.49.
Chicken bacon ranch grilled cheese
This grilled cheese ($4.99) features grilled chicken accompanied by four strips of bacon, American cheese and cheddar jack cheese on toasted sourdough. If you’re not a big fan of ranch dressing (yes, those people exist), subtract ranch and add BBQ sauce.
Italian grilled cheese
How do you make a grilled cheese taste like a pizza? You order the Italian version for $4.99. It’s pepperoni and salami topped with mozzarella on sourdough. Add marinara or Italian dressing if you want to get more adventuresome.
BBQ beef brisket grilled cheese
QT’s most expensive grilled cheese ($5.39) is such heavy eating that you might consider splitting it with someone. Beef brisket, slathered in barbecue sauce, is topped with American and cheddar jack cheeses, all between two slices of toasted sourdough bread.
