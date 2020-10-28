5 to find: Sink your fangs into Halloween-type burger at Knotty Pig

The Eastwood

If you feel all Western like a certain actor who also played bare knuckles fighter Philo Beddoe, you might try this 1/3-pound cheeseburger topped with bacon and homemade onion rings. Barbecue sauce is served on the side. Cost: $6.75.

The Snake Charmer

How much fried goodness can you stand on one burger? In addition to onion rings, you get homemade fried pickles on this 1/3-pound cheeseburger topped with bacon. Cost: $7.25.

The Hogfather

This is a multimeat monster of a burger. A 1/3-pound patty is topped with pulled pork, bacon, ham and a hot link, plus melted cheddar and American cheese. Cost: $9.99.

The Superman

You may need super powers to finish this creation. Two 1/3-pound cheeseburgers are topped with white and yellow American cheese, and it’s all stuffed between two grilled cheese sandwiches on sourdough. Cost: $8.99.

The Van Helsing