5 to find: Before summer's end, test-drive these frozen treats

There are only three weeks of summer left to enjoy.

Fortunately, that’s still plenty of time to sample frosty treats to help you beat the heat.

The start of fall is Sept. 22. Between now and then, here are five suggestions if you want your taste buds to chill.

Braum's banana split

There are other ice cream-based concoctions, but it’s hard to beat a classic. What’s more classic than a banana split?

The Oklahoma-based Braum’s chain (the Braum’s dairy farm and processing plant is in Tuttle) makes a banana split that seems big enough to be a meal.

Which scoop of ice cream is best? Vanilla? Strawberry? Chocolate? The good news is you don’t have to choose. Dive in for every bit of it.

Sonic Blast

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Sonic’s gift to the ice cream world is the Sonic Blast.