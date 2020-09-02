5 to find: Before summer's end, test-drive these frozen treats

There are only three weeks of summer left to enjoy.
Fortunately, that’s still plenty of time to sample frosty treats to help you beat the heat.
The start of fall is Sept. 22. Between now and then, here are five suggestions if you want your taste buds to chill.
Braum's banana split
Multiple locations, braums.com
There are other ice cream-based concoctions, but it’s hard to beat a classic. What’s more classic than a banana split?
The Oklahoma-based Braum’s chain (the Braum’s dairy farm and processing plant is in Tuttle) makes a banana split that seems big enough to be a meal.
Which scoop of ice cream is best? Vanilla? Strawberry? Chocolate? The good news is you don’t have to choose. Dive in for every bit of it.
Sonic Blast
Multiple locations, sonicdrivein.com
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Sonic’s gift to the ice cream world is the Sonic Blast.
Served in a cup, Sonic Blasts feature vanilla ice cream mixed with your choice of toppings. Among them: M&Ms, chocolate chip cookie dough, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers candy bar pieces, Oreo cookie pieces and Butterfinger candy bar pieces.
Sonic Blasts are available in four sizes. You’ll need a spoon.
Steak ‘N Shake milkshake
501 W. Stone Wood Drive, Broken Arrow; steaknshake.com
Steak ‘N Shake restaurants are famous for steakburgers, but there’s a reason “shake” is in the name, too. They’ve been making milkshakes (topped with whipped cream and a cherry) since 1934.
You can go for tried-and-true basics like vanilla, chocolate or strawberry, or you can get adventuresome with flavors like cotton candy, black raspberry chocolate chip, birthday cake, orange freeze, Kit Kat or Nutella.
Taste tip: You know what’s wrong with the chocolate banana shake? Nothing.
Money-saving tip: Shakes and drinks are half-price from 2-5 p.m. weekdays.
DQ Blizzard
3120 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow; dairyqueen.com
A DQ bragging point is Blizzards are so thick you can turn them upside down and the contents remain in the cup. That’s all fine and dandy, but instead of testing gravity, taste-test all the Blizzards you can.
Soft-serve ice cream is blended with various ingredients to create Blizzards. Signature Blizzards include the Choco Brownie Extreme Blizzard Treat, the Turtle Pecan Cluster Blizzard Treat and the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat. Candy-based Blizzards and limited-time options also are available for test-drives.
Root beer float from Weber’s Root Beer Stand
3817 S. Peoria Ave.; webersoftulsa.com
The creation of Weber’s Superior Root Beer pre-dates Oklahoma statehood. Tulsans have been sipping it for decades at Weber’s Root Beer Stand, a Brookside burger joint.
Root beer floats and root beer freezes are on the menu in an assortment of sizes.
Brownie’s Hamburger Stand, 2130 S. Harvard Ave., is another go-to spot for homemade root beer.
