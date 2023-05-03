Tacos may be one of the best — and messiest — foods ever.
This week, thanks to Cinco de Mayo, is the perfect time to find your favorite tacos and indulge and make a mess.
In fact, in Tulsa, tacos will even be falling from the sky in honor of this holiday.
On Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m., the sky in front of Elote will be filled with parachute tacos, and if you’re lucky, you’ll catch one.
So, of course, Elote made our list of 25 places to grab a taco and celebrate.
There may even be some places on this list you haven’t tried yet. So, enjoy and don’t forget the napkins!
Elote 514 S. Boston Ave.
Of course we love the puffy tacos at Elote. But there are so many taco choices at Elote, including vegan and jackfruit.
Tulsa World file
Taqueria Azteca 4050 S Sheridan Road, Mingo Road 61st Street, 12570 E. 21st St.
A taco platter in a pizza box from Taqueria Azteca is a welcome surprise.
Tulsa World file
Salt and Lime Social 1121 S. Elgin Ave.
Salad on the side: Crispy Chicken Taco Salad, Elgin Street Taco and Tempura Shrimp Taco with pineapple chipotle lime barbecue sauce.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tacos Don Francisco 7912 E. 21st St., 4008 E. 11th St.
Review from September 2010: "When serious foodies cuss and discuss tacos available in the Tulsa area, it seems as though Tacos Don Francisco is among a handful that regularly receives high marks."
Tulsa World File
1907 Cantina 2 W. Dawes Ave., Bixby
Pork is featured in two 1907 Cantina tacos: the Pork Verde (left) with pulled pork topped with a house-made chili verde sauce, while the Pork Belly has thick-sliced smoked pork belly topped with pickled onions and a jalapeño aioli.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file
Rosa Cantina 302 S. Cheyenne Ave.
Carne asada (front), short rib and citrus grilled shrimp tacos are all good options at Rosa Cantina.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Catrina Fresh Mex Multiple locations
Check out the extras: The tacos at Catrina Fresh Mex come with pickled carrot and radish slices, grilled onions, blistered seranno peppers and lime wedges.
Tulsa World file
Hole Mole 1302 E. Sixth St.
Wash it down: One of the signature cocktails is the Tequini, which is a cross between a martini and a margarita. Get that to wash down the delicious tacos. There are so many to choose from.
Tulsa World file
Torchy's Tacos 3330 S. Peoria Ave.
Try these: The Migas Breakfast Taco, The Baja Shrimp Taco and The Trailer Park taco.
STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file
918 Maples 317 S. Trenton Ave.
A birria taco plate includes three tacos, consomme, rice and a choice of black beans (shown) or refried beans.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file
Tacos los Hermanos 7106 E. Admiral Place, 12563 E. 21st St.
A taco platter at Tacos los Hermanos includes fillings of chicken, carne asada and pork in three preparations: carnitas, chicharron and al pastor.
Tulsa World file
Calaveras Mexican Grill 2326 E. Admiral Blvd.
An order of birria tacos at Calaveras Mexican Grill includes three corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, cheese, cilantro and onion, then griddled. They come with a side of the broth in which the beef was cooked.
Tulsa World file
Velvet Taco 1444 S. Peoria Ave.
The slow-roasted Angus brisket taco at Velvet Taco features barbacoa-style beef and avocado relish in a cheese-crusted flour tortilla.
Tulsa World file
Foxy Tacos 1529 E. 15th St.
Two specialty tacos — (from top) the “Bang-a-Rang” with grilled mahi mahi, and the “Rio Grande” with a thick slice of smoked brisket — and the standard Brisket Taco make up a Taco Tray at Foxy Tacos.
Tulsa World file
La Tertulia 311 E. Second St.
Go for it: We suggest the Deluxe Combination — which comes with a taco — plus a rolled blue-corn enchilada, a tamale, a chili relleno and a good portion of carne adovada.
Tulsa World file
Madre’s Mexican Kitchen 6823 S. Yale Ave.
We're partial to the brisket or the fish tacos here, but there are plenty to chose from.
Tulsa World file
Tacos x Mezcal 39 E. 18th St.
There are eight varieties of street tacos. Eat them on the patio with one of their amazing margaritas.
Tulsa World file
Don Justo Red Tacos 1942 S. Garnett Road
Don Justo offers stewed and shredded beef folded into tortillas, served with a side of spicy beef consomé.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Chimera 212 N. Main St.
We love the breakfast tacos at Chimera. Lots to choose from.
Tulsa World file
Mi Pueblo 1941 S. Yale Ave.
Try the quesabirria tacos — slow-cooked beef folded with cheese into corn tortillas and grilled on the flat-top.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World file
Cafe Ole 3509 S. Peoria Ave.
Whether you choose the street tacos, or something from the gourmet tacos menu, do not miss out on their delicious margaritas.
MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World
Tacos 4 Life 945 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow; 10732 S. Memorial Drive
Tacos 4 Life specializes in scratch-made tacos with unusual fillings.
Tulsa World file
Bravos Mexican Grill 6104 E. 71st St.
Street tacos come with a choice of meats on corn tortillas and two sides at Bravos Mexican Grill.
Tulsa World file
Mi Cocina 1342 E. 15th St.
We love the Tacos De Brisket, which come with shredded brisket, queso blanco, sliced onion and poblano pepper.
Tulsa World file
Uncle Paco’s Mexican Grill 8222 E. 103rd St.
Four varieties of street tacos — steak, carnitas, pastor and chorizo — are available at Uncle Paco’s Mexican Grill.
Tulsa World file
