1907 Cantina opens in downtown Bixby; Big Biscuit opens second location

Justin Carroll and John Karr, owners of 1907 Barbecue in the Mother Road Market, have opened a new concept, 1907 Cantina, at 2 W. Dawes St. in downtown Bixby.

The new restaurant applies the duo’s barbecue expertise to the world of tacos. Among the menu’s eight tacos are the Big Willy, with smoked brisket, queso fresco, pico de gallo, candied jalapenos, pickled onions and chipotle ranch dressing; the PBR, or Pollo Bacon Ranch; and the Midnight Mushroom, with grilled portobellas and caramelized onions.

Other choices include quesadillas and sides such as cilantro lime rice and Hot Cheetos street corn.

Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 918-948-9003, 1907cantina.com.

Big Biscuit opens second location

The Big Biscuit, a Midwestern chain specializing in breakfast and lunch and very large biscuits, has opened it second Tulsa location at 5335 E. 41st St.

The Big Biscuit menu features an array of unique omelets and signature creations, as well as pancake and waffle combinations, eggs Benedict preparations, what they call “Scram-Bowls,” along with oatmeal and egg-white dishes for those wanting lighter fare. Lunch includes a number of burgers, sandwiches, salads and servings of its “Almost Famous” fried chicken.

The first Big Biscuit opened in Tulsa in 2020 at 8920 S. Memorial Drive.

Hours for The Big Biscuit are 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sunday-Saturday. 539-867-1550, bigbiscuit.com.

White Lion hosts NYE Scotch dinner

The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will host a New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, featuring a four-course menu and a tasting of Scotch whiskies.

The menu begins with one of the pub’s most popular appetizers, a Scotch egg, followed by a Caesar salad. Diners will have a choice of entrees: beef Wellington, chicken en croûte or crab cakes, with a triple chocolate cake for dessert.

Cost is $95 per person, and reservations are required. Call 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m.

Bonefish Grill announces seasonal menu

The national chain Bonefish Grill is offering several new dishes as part of its new winter menu, including a new appetizer, Kung Pao Brussels sprouts, which are tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce with toasted macadamia nuts and cilantro.

Other new items are Baja Scallop and Shrimp Scampi Pasta; Shrimp and Scallop Scampi Filet, topped with bay scallops and shrimp; Rockefeller Butterfish, topped with creamy spinach and jumbo lump crab; Old Fashioned Cedar Plank Salmon, with a Jim Beam honey bourbon glaze; and Chocolate Lava Cake filled with a warm molten center and topped with fresh berries and house-made whipped cream.

Tulsa’s lone Bonefish Grill location is at 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow. bonefishgrill.com.