1907 Cantina gives tacos a barbecue twist

The key to what one should expect at Bixby’s newest restaurant, 1907 Cantina, is right there in the name.

The “1907” refers to 1907 Barbecue, which Tulsans Justin Carroll and John Karr started a few years ago as a food truck and last year took up residence at Mother Road Market, where its central Texas-inspired barbecue has proven so popular that the shop often sells out of product long before the food hall’s official closing time.

As for the “Cantina” part, that points to the fact that this is not going to be your typical taco shack.

“It’s not really a bar, and it’s not really a restaurant,” Carroll said. “Maybe the closest thing to what we’re aiming for is something along the lines of the traditional English pub. We want this to be a place where people can come, hang out for a while, enjoy a drink and some good food, and just relax and enjoy themselves.”

1907 Cantina opened a few weeks ago in the space that was formerly home to Brick Bros. Pizza. It retains much of the red-brick ambiance of the original, with the most obvious alteration being the bar that occupies most of the eastern wall of the dining area.

“My business partner, John, got a call from the building’s owners saying that it was going to become available, and would we be interested,” Carroll said. “We came out and looked at the space, and jumped at the opportunity. A lot of the equipment was already in place. We added a bar area and took about five months to get the place into shape.

“One reason why we took this was that, when we were just starting out, our first prep kitchen was in Bixby,” he said. “We saw what was going on in the town and the potential for growth there.”

The decision to make this location a cantina was also something that grew out of the early days of 1907 Barbecue.

“We would offer a few tacos one day a week when we were doing the food truck,” Carroll said. “Customers responded well to that, and personally I enjoyed making the food. It wasn’t completely barbecue, and it wasn’t your typical Tex-Mex food. It was really its own thing, and that’s what we have here.”

The menu at 1907 Cantina is deliberately focused, with eight specialty tacos, and an almost equal number of sides.

Carroll said, “We’re relatively new to the restaurant game, so we wanted a tight menu that we knew we could execute, but that would still offer a variety of flavors and be of the quality that we want to serve to our customers.

“In this business, you usually got only one shot to get things right, and so we chose to err on the side of caution to limit our chances for screwing things up,” Carroll said, laughing.

All the meats used in the tacos are smoked at the 1907 Barbecue location at Mother Road Market and delivered daily to the the Bixby location. Carroll said the original idea had been to install an on-site smoker, but that proved impractical in light of the city and fire ordinances.

“Fortunately, our general manager, Andrew Aguero, lives right by Mother Road Market, so he picks up the meat first thing in the morning,” Carroll said.

The eight tacos on the current menu include two versions of brisket, two of pork and two of chicken, along with a vegetarian option featuring marinated and grilled mushrooms, and one that uses the house-made sausage that is a hallmark of 1907 Barbecue.

The sausage is the foundation for the Glizzy ($4.25), which is topped with pico de gallo, a “Carolina Gold” mustard-based barbecue sauce, queso fresco and candied jalapeños in two corn tortillas sprinkled with cheese and grilled together.

The surprising sweetness of the candied jalapeños against the burn of the mustardy sauce, and the crunch of the natural casing on the densely textured, peppery sausage worked together extremely well. It had all the flavors of the best hot dog you could imagine, brought to the next level.

The Carne G ($4.50) featured carne guisada, beef brisket that has been smoked and braised until it is meltingly tender and flavorful. It comes in something of a street-taco preparation, with only cilantro, onions and shreds of Monterey Jack cheese.

“It’s something I had never heard of until this past summer, but it’s something Andrew grew up eating,” Carroll said. “When we started working on a recipe, I really grew to love, because it’s rich, smoky, spicy, all the things I love. I wasn’t sure if it would go over, but people are really seeming to love it.”

The PBR ($4.25) stands for “Pollo Bacon Ranch,” and includes hand-pulled white and dark meat chicken with bacon, roasted potatoes and a chipotle ranch dressing. The chicken itself was tender and juicy, although some of the bits of potato were overdone to the point of being too crunchy.

We also sampled the queso ($6), which comes topped with a heart-shaped ring of hot sauce, as well as a Salsa Flight ($6), generous servings of the house-made trio of salsas. The mild red sauce was our favorite, bursting with fresh tomato, followed by the “Red Light” salsa, which packed some searing heat, and the “Green Light,” salsa, which was a bit too herbaceous for our tastes.

We also sampled on the “Kaseadillas,” with thin layers of cheese and carne guisada between two grilled flour tortillas, which are served with a side of the chipotle ranch dressing. It was fine, but the tacos were more memorable, and a better value. The tacos are serving on six-inch tortillas, and the fillings are generous enough that two could serve as a decent meal.

“Andrew and I did a lot of research on what other restaurants in the area were charging,” he said. “We figured that $12 to $14 for a couple of tacos and a side was reasonable, and it would still allow us to serve something of high quality.”

Carroll said the menu will likely undergo a number of revisions in the coming weeks, with such things planned as tacos featuring house-made chorizo and a dessert menu that will include a churro banana pudding.

1907 Cantina also has a full bar service, including a line of mocktails for those wanting to avoid alcohol.

“Andrew and I don’t drink a lot, so we wanted to develop a line of mocktails where you could still enjoy that cantina atmosphere,” he said. “We’re making all our syrups in house, and the goal is to have a mocktail menu that is every bit as tasty and varied as the regular cocktail menu.”