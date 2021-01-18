Dine notes: Two new restaurants open on South Lewis in Tulsa

Two new restaurants have recently opened in the area around the 69th Street and Lewis Avenue Intersection.
Krab Kingz, a chain specializing in "Florida-style" crab boils, recently opened its first Oklahoma location at 6921 S. Lewis Ave.
According to the restaurant's Facebook page, a soft opening was held Jan. 14, followed by the grand opening Jan. 15. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
The menu features a variety of boils that can include snow crab leg clusters, lobster tails and shrimp, along with smoked sausage links, corn on the cob, potatoes and hard-cooked eggs, with butter and Old Bay seasoning. Other seasoning blends are available for an additional charge.
Depending on the seafood included, the boils range from $14.50 for the small shrimp tray to $41.50 for the Loaded Platter for Two, which includes three crab leg clusters and 17 shrimp, along with the other accoutrements.
Also offered are fried lobster, catfish and fried shrimp baskets that range from $11.99 to $17.50.
At present, the restaurant is not taking call-in orders; a voicemail recording states that it will be offering delivery through Doordash and Grubhub beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The space has been home to a number of unfortunately short-lived restaurants over the years, from Mooyah's Burgers to Your Pie Pizza to the Rise & Shine diner.
For more: 918-715-5722, facebook.com/krabkingztulsaok.
Across the street at 6902 S. Lewis Ave. is Calaca Fresh Mex, which opened in December in a space that had once been a Braum's and was last seen as City Diner.
The menu includes Mexican street-style tacos with fillings that include beef, pork, chicken, shrimp, tongue and tripe ($1.85-$2.50); tortas, quesadillas and burritos ($8.95 each). If desired, burrito fillings can be served minus the 14-inch tortilla as a bowl.
Breakfast burritos and plates are available all day.
Carryout and delivery are available. For more: 918-481-7000, calacafreshmextogo.com.
Antionette, Empire Slice to celebrate National Pie Day
Saturday, Jan. 23, is officially National Pie Day, and two downtown purveyors of pies will join forces for a daylong celebration.
Antoinette Baking Co., 207 N. Main St., and Empire Slice House, 417 N. Main St., will each be serving a unique creation that incorporates four distinct ingredients: honey, figs, rosemary and ricotta cheese.
Empire's creation, dubbed the Piggly Figgly, will use a hot honey and will add fresh arugula and bacon. It will be available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., along with examples with Antoinette's honey-fig-rosemary-ricotta creation.
Antoinette will also be serving some of its most popular pies Saturday, along with other treats from its bakery and its Beatrice Ice Cream Co., from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
50s Diner offers free slice of pie for 5th anniversary
50s Diner, 1500 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow, will mark its fifth anniversary — and belatedly celebrate National Pie Day — by offering a free slice of pie when you purchase a meal during regular business hours Monday, Jan. 25.