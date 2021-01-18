Dine notes: Two new restaurants open on South Lewis in Tulsa

Two new restaurants have recently opened in the area around the 69th Street and Lewis Avenue Intersection.

Krab Kingz, a chain specializing in "Florida-style" crab boils, recently opened its first Oklahoma location at 6921 S. Lewis Ave.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, a soft opening was held Jan. 14, followed by the grand opening Jan. 15. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

The menu features a variety of boils that can include snow crab leg clusters, lobster tails and shrimp, along with smoked sausage links, corn on the cob, potatoes and hard-cooked eggs, with butter and Old Bay seasoning. Other seasoning blends are available for an additional charge.

Depending on the seafood included, the boils range from $14.50 for the small shrimp tray to $41.50 for the Loaded Platter for Two, which includes three crab leg clusters and 17 shrimp, along with the other accoutrements.

Also offered are fried lobster, catfish and fried shrimp baskets that range from $11.99 to $17.50.

At present, the restaurant is not taking call-in orders; a voicemail recording states that it will be offering delivery through Doordash and Grubhub beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20.