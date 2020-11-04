Dine Notes: Specials for Veteran's Day; Pizza 313 coming to south Tulsa

Area restaurants offer Veterans Day specials

In honor of Veterans Day and all those who have served our country in the military, Coolgreens, 5501 E. 41st St., will offer a free entrée to military service members on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. This offer is valid in-store only.

Coolgreens is a regional chain specializing in healthy, plant-forward fast casual cuisine. Its menu include sandwiches, salads, wraps and grain bowls that can be made vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free, if wanted.

Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, is offering a heroes discount — 10% off all service members, veterans and first responders’ checks all day, every day with show of valid ID.

In honor of Veterans Day, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer. Guests may choose their free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.