Dine Notes: Specials for Veteran's Day; Pizza 313 coming to south Tulsa

Area restaurants offer Veterans Day specials
In honor of Veterans Day and all those who have served our country in the military, Coolgreens, 5501 E. 41st St., will offer a free entrée to military service members on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. This offer is valid in-store only.
Coolgreens is a regional chain specializing in healthy, plant-forward fast casual cuisine. Its menu include sandwiches, salads, wraps and grain bowls that can be made vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free, if wanted.
Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, is offering a heroes discount — 10% off all service members, veterans and first responders’ checks all day, every day with show of valid ID.
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer. Guests may choose their free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.
Outback Steakhouse is saluting our heroes with a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product for all active and retired military on Veterans Day. Additionally, Outback Steakhouse continues to support Operation Homefront to help make life easier for military, veterans and families. Beginning on Veterans Day, customers will have the opportunity to donate (round up their check, add an open dollar amount) on their dining check in support of Operation Homefront through the end of the year. Outback Steakhouse offers a heroes discount daily. All servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders get 10% off their entire check all day, every day with a valid state or federal service ID.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will honor our nation’s veterans and current military personnel on Veterans Day with a free combo meal card. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer. Combo meal cards may be redeemed through Nov. 30.
Boston Deli’s Thursday special features steak
Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., in the Park Plaza Center, will offer a new Thursday special, designed to help take the chill off as winter approaches.
The menu, available from 5-8 p.m. every Thursday in November, will feature flank steak seared on the restaurant’s array of Hasty-Bake grills and topped with lemon-rosemary sea salt, chimichurri and grilled lime, served with ash-roasted potatoes and grilled zucchini and carrot coins.
Also included is butternut squash with Lovera’s goat cheese, apple and a green chili chutney, with a chocolate toffee pecan torte topped with Bailey’s whipped cream for dessert.
Cost is $28; reservations are recommended. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.
Pizza 313 coming to south Tulsa
Pizza 313 will take over the space that was once home to Levain Kitchen & Bakery, 10021 S. Yale Ave., in the Shops of Seville.
According to its Facebook page, Pizza 313 will offer Detroit-style pizza (313 is that city’s area code). This style is notable for its rectangular shape and a thick, focaccia-like crust that sports a rim of crispy baked cheese. The pizza was created in the 1940s at a Detroit eatery called Buddy’s and inspired by a Sicilian pizza called sfincione.
