Dine Notes: Margaret's German Restaurant to close for holidays; deadline nears for Boston Deli, Palace Cafe holiday meals

Margaret’s German Restaurant plans to close Dec. 20, but not permanently.

Owner Margaret Rzepczynski said she has found someone to take over her popular restaurant, 5107 S. Sheridan Road in the Farm Shopping center, and the restaurant will officially open under the new owner Jan. 12.

“It is close to being a 100 percent thing,” Rzepczynski said. “There are just a few things we have to sign.”

Rzepczynski announced in September that she planned to retire after more than 30 years of running Margaret’s German Restaurant, and that she was hoping someone would take over the restaurant.

“When we announced I was retiring, it was like everyone in the world was calling us,” Rzepczynski said. “They were so upset that we might be closing, and then they wanted to know if things were going to change.

“I will work with the new owner for the first month, teaching her all the recipes we have,” she said. “So things are not going to change.”

That process of working with the new owner will begin when Margaret’s German Restaurant reopens on Jan. 12.