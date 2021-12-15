Dine Notes: Margaret's German Restaurant to close for holidays; deadline nears for Boston Deli, Palace Cafe holiday meals

Margaret’s German Restaurant plans to close Dec. 20, but not permanently.
Owner Margaret Rzepczynski said she has found someone to take over her popular restaurant, 5107 S. Sheridan Road in the Farm Shopping center, and the restaurant will officially open under the new owner Jan. 12.
“It is close to being a 100 percent thing,” Rzepczynski said. “There are just a few things we have to sign.”
Rzepczynski announced in September that she planned to retire after more than 30 years of running Margaret’s German Restaurant, and that she was hoping someone would take over the restaurant.
“When we announced I was retiring, it was like everyone in the world was calling us,” Rzepczynski said. “They were so upset that we might be closing, and then they wanted to know if things were going to change.
“I will work with the new owner for the first month, teaching her all the recipes we have,” she said. “So things are not going to change.”
That process of working with the new owner will begin when Margaret’s German Restaurant reopens on Jan. 12.
In the meantime, Rzepczynski said, she will be going on “a very, very deserved vacation,” to visit with family over the holidays.
Boston Deli, Palace Cafe holiday orders
This weekend is your last chance to place orders if you would like the chefs at two of the city’s five-star restaurants — the Boston Deli, 6321 E. 61st St.; and the Palace Cafe, 1301 E. 15th St. — to help prepare your holiday feast.
The Boston Deli is accepting orders through Friday, Dec. 17. The restaurant offers a wide range of choices, including Hasty-Bake smoked turkeys and brown sugar-cured ham; pork, beef and seafood entrees, various potato preparations; vegetables; gravies and sauces; and dessert items. To order: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com
The Palace Cafe offers two complete dinners, one to feed four to six diners, the other that can accommodate up to 12 guests, that include roast turkey breast, potatoes with gravy, stuffing, French green beans and Brussels sprouts, rolls and pies. Cost is $200-$395. Deadline for ordering is Saturday, Dec. 18. To order: 918-582-4195, palacetulsa.com.
RibCrib holiday feast
Tulsa-based RibCrib routinely offers smoked hams and turkeys for the holidays, but this year the company has put together a “Holiday Feast” offer that will be available now through Jan. 2.
The meal includes enough ribs, pulled pork, chicken and hot links or sausage to feed up to six people, along with salad, four side dishes, Texas toast, onions, pickles, peppers, barbecue sauce, as well as cookies for dessert.
Cost is $69. To order: ribcrib.com.
Metro Diner gift card sweepstakes
Metro Diner is giving people an added incentive to purchase gift cards for the holidays — namely, the chance to win cash and prizes.
Each purchase of a $25 gift card will enter the buyer into the Metro Diner $1,000,000 Sweepstakes, for a chance to win one of 10 Ford Mustangs, or a part of more than $850,000 in gift card prizes. For every $50 purchased the buyer will receive a $10 Bonus card.
Featured video: