Dine notes: Fat Guy's Burger Bar opens new location

Fat Guy's Burger Bar has opened its fourth Tulsa location at 3948 S. Hudson Ave., taking over a space that had once been a lingerie shop.

Fat Guy's is known for its specialty hamburgers, such as the butter-and-cheese-filled Fat & Juicy and the Sweet Caroline with pulled pork and barbecue sauce, and the plethora of dipping sauces available with its hand-cut french fries.

Other locations include the original shop at 140 N. Greenwood Ave., 7945 S. Memorial Drive and 1009 N. Elm St. in Broken Arrow. For more information, visit fatguysburgers.com.

Casey's offers slices of holiday cheer

Casey's convenience stores are offering a number of specials for the holidays, as part of its "24 Days of Casey's" promotion.

Through Dec. 24, Casey’s will reveal a surprise offer for its rewards members, such as free snacks, BOGO deals, bonus points and other special items. All participants in "24 Days of Casey’s" will be entered to win a $500 cash prize.

The chain will also have seasonal flavors of its coffee and bakery items and will be offering two large, one-topping pizzas for $8.99 each through Dec. 31.