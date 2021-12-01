Dine Notes: 'Cowboy up' for Boston Deli special; Melting Pot's holiday specials

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will have as its Chef’s Special for December a menu featuring a new take on what is the centerpiece of the official state meal of Oklahoma.
That would be the chicken-fried steak, which for the restaurant’s special will be a “Cowboy Cut” (which usually refers to a bone-in ribeye) served with Shiner Bock black-pepper gravy, and whipped Yukon gold potatoes, flavored with sour cream, garlic and Parmesan cheese.
The meal also includes charred green beans with browned butter and garlic; a salad of argula, beets, butternut squash, pickled onions, walnuts, goat’s cheese and pomegranates; and a bread pudding larded with port-poached dried fruit, topped with a bourbon caramel sauce.
This menu will be available 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays in December. Cost is $29, and reservations are recommended, as quantities are limited. To reserve and more information: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.
Melting Pot holiday specials
The Melting Pot, the national chain of restaurants specializing in fondue, has added several special items to its menu for the holiday season.
These include a Wisconsin cheddar fondue, combining aged cheddar and Emmenthaler cheeses with beer, garlic and spices; and a vegetarian fondue in which one can dip an array of fresh vegetables and vegan items in broth, wine or oil.
For those wishing for something sweet, there is a new milk chocolate peanut butter fondue, and a “Cookies ‘N Cream Marshmallow Dream” fondue of marshmallow creme and dark chocolate are swirled together, flambéed and topped with Oreo cookie crumbles.
The Melting Pot’s Tulsa location is at 300 Riverwalk Terrace in Jenks. 918-299-8000, meltingpot.com.
