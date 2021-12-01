Dine Notes: 'Cowboy up' for Boston Deli special; Melting Pot's holiday specials

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will have as its Chef’s Special for December a menu featuring a new take on what is the centerpiece of the official state meal of Oklahoma.

That would be the chicken-fried steak, which for the restaurant’s special will be a “Cowboy Cut” (which usually refers to a bone-in ribeye) served with Shiner Bock black-pepper gravy, and whipped Yukon gold potatoes, flavored with sour cream, garlic and Parmesan cheese.

The meal also includes charred green beans with browned butter and garlic; a salad of argula, beets, butternut squash, pickled onions, walnuts, goat’s cheese and pomegranates; and a bread pudding larded with port-poached dried fruit, topped with a bourbon caramel sauce.

This menu will be available 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays in December. Cost is $29, and reservations are recommended, as quantities are limited. To reserve and more information: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

Melting Pot holiday specials

The Melting Pot, the national chain of restaurants specializing in fondue, has added several special items to its menu for the holiday season.